Strong second half sees Tralee CBS overcome IS Killorglin to land Russell Cup

Exam Russell Cup Final (Kerry PP U16 A)

Tralee CBS 4-15 IS Killorglin 3-7

Despite falling behind early in the second half, Tralee CBS responded strongly with four goals to win the Russell Cup final at the Dr Crokes pitch on Monday lunchtime over a gallant IS Killorglin side.

The Green were definitely the more accurate side in the first half scoring 0-10 but the first of two goals for ISK’s Jamie Flynn kept the Mid Kerry school in contention at half-time trailing by 0-10 to 1-3.

Colm Evans’ goal for ISK put them 2-5 to 0-10 ahead five minutes after the restart but the Green found their goal scoring touch 10 minutes into the second half.

Sean Hickey, captain of Tralee CBS team accepting the Russell Cup from Paul Barden, Chairman of Kerry Post-Primary Schools Committee in Lewis Road on Monday.

Substitute Mikey Corridan got their first goal before team captain Sean Hickey had a moment of good fortune with a free two minutes later to put them 2-11 to 2-6 ahead after 43 minutes.

Another substitute Danny Kingston punished a poor ISK kick-out on the three quarter-mark to effectively end the game as a contest.

Robert Keane made it four goals for the victors in the 53rd minute as Flynn scored a second in consolation for himself with Ciaran Bermingham kicking two good points for ISK in defeat.

The Man-of-the-Match though was the impressive Ciaran White for Tralee CBS who kicked 0-7 (5f) in their 11-point win.

Scorers for Tralee CBS: C White (0-7, 5f), S Hickey (1-1f) and R Keane (1-2 each), D Kingston (1-1), M Corridan (1-0), D Murphy, C Hurley and R Hurley (0-1 each).

Scorers for IS Killorglin: J Flynn (2-2), C Evans (1-0), C Bermingham and T Joy (2f) (0-2 each) and C Griffin (0-1, 1f).

Tralee CBS: J Collins (Ballymacelligott); J Power (Annascaul), M Enright (St Pats/Blennerville), A Horgan (Austin Stacks), D Murphy (St Pats/Blennerville), J Rochford (Ballyduff), T Ó Slatara (Churchill); C Hurley (St Senans), R Hurley (do); O Brosnan (John Mitchels), G White (do), M Quirke (Ballymacelligott); S Hickey (Churchill), B Leen (Ardfert), R Keane (Castlegregory).

Subs: M Corridan (Ardfert) for O Brosnan, D Kingston (Na Gaeil) for M Quirke (both 38), J Costello for A Horgan (50).

IS Killorglin: C O’Sullivan (Beaufort); C Sheehan (Laune Rangers), J Gabbath (Beaufort), A Gabbath (do); C Bermingham (Laune Rangers), D Kelly (do), F O’Sullivan (Beaufort); C Griffin (Milltown/Castlemaine), S Kennedy (Beaufort); M Culhane (Beaufort), C Evans (Laune Rangers), G McCarthy (Glenbeigh/Glencar); J Flynn (Laune Rangers), T Joy (Laune Rangers), F Murphy (Listry).

Subs: Callum Robertson (Laune Rangers) for F O’Sullivan (H/T), A Radney (do) for M Culhane (50), M Hynes (do) for C Sheehan and C Galvin (Beaufort) for C Bermingham (both 58).

Referee: T McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds)