Kerry manager Jack O'Connor: 'The shadow boxing is over now'

It says everything about the desperately unhealthy state of the Munster football championship that after Kerry strolled to a 10th final win in 11 years, Kerry manager Jack O’Connor declared that the “shadow boxing is over”.

Kerry’s latest doddle through Munster saw them win their two provincial outings by an aggregate total of 34 points.

Sunday’s 14-point winning margin was the third year in succession where the difference between Kerry and their final victims stood well into double-digit territory.

The visit of Mayo to Killarney in a fortnight, six weeks after the championship threw-in, will represent their first examination of the summer.

“The shadow boxing is over now and we’ll hope to go at it all guns blazing,” said O’Connor of the impending All-Ireland group phase.

After Mayo, Kerry travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to face a Cork team that O’Connor continues to think highly of.

“I still rate Cork. I don’t care what anyone says. They were caught maybe on an off-day against Clare. We’re expecting a tough battle in Killarney against Mayo and a great game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh against Cork.

INSPIRATIONAL; Kerry captain David Clifford lifts the cup after the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Clare at LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

“Two weeks between games, there’ll be no time to rest on your laurels. There’s going to be attrition, there’s going to be injuries. So we’ll need our panel. That’s why we gave the likes of Mike Breen a spin there today. We feel we’re going to be tested, panel-wise, over the next God knows how long.”

One of those who has moved himself up the pecking order ahead of those group stages is Dylan Casey. On the afternoon of his first championship start, the corner-back scored a point and had an input in several more.

“Made a goal, played very well. Going well in training. It just tells you that we’re always watching what’s happening in training. He’s a good lad. Very focused. Delighted for him,” said Jack of the Austin Stacks defender.

Clare manager Colm Collins wore many frustrations. None of them were related to the final scoreline. Eating away at him was his team’s cheap use of possession, how easily they were cut open, and their “terrible” shooting. Of all the days for it to go so wrong, Clare couldn’t have picked a worse one.

“Bar a few players, none of the lads would be pleased with the way they played. Unfortunately, a poor display on the wrong day,” remarked the Banner boss.

“You can't give away cheap possession to a team that runs and transitions as quickly and as well as they do. It is a disaster. We were the architects of our own destruction in a lot of cases in the first half.

“Some of our shooting was terrible. I mean how many balls did we drop short? This is a complete no-no. The chances we missed in the first half, they'd normally go over the bar. We wouldn't usually be that careless with possession.”

Is the 14-point end margin an accurate reflection of the gap between Kerry and Clare?

“I don't think there is that much between the two teams,” replied Collins. “But maybe I am the only one in the country that thinks that. We needed to play really well today, and we didn't.

“Anyone looking at this will say it is the same oul story between Kerry and Clare. But I just think we underperformed and gifted them chances.”