Cork SFL: Nemo beat 'Haven to extend winning-run

The Nemo Rangers wheel kept on turning on Sunday as they made it six wins from six in Division 1 of the Cork Credit Unions SFL.

They travelled west to meet with Castlehaven and the West Cork side had the better of the opening half as they led by 0-7 to 1-3 at the interval with Micheal Hurley kicking 0-3 for the home side and Odhran McElligot finding the net for Nemo.

In the end, it was Nemo's ability to raise green flags that earned them the victory as they raised two more in the second half.

Paul Kerrigan scored a penalty seven minutes from time and McElligot fired in his second as Nemo emerged victorious by 3-8 to 0-11 despite the best efforts of Mark Collins who kicked 0-4 for the Haven.

St Finbarr's leapfrogged the Castlehaven into second place as a result of their 2-16 to 1-6 win away to Kiskeam.

1-1 from Dylan Quinn and 0-5 from Cillian Myers Murray helped the Barr's to a 1-11 to 1-3 halftime lead, Dave Scannell with the goal for Kiskeam.

Myers Murray struck for the city side's second major after the break and Jamie Burns and Colm Barret kicked a point each while Sean O'Sullivan kicked all of Kiskeam's second-half scores.

Douglas moved into fourth place as they edged Éire Óg by 0-13 to 0-11 on Saturday night. It was a tight affair throughout and the southsiders led by 0-6 to 0-5 at the break. Brian Hartnett impressed for the winners in kicking 0-2, Conor Russell contributed scores from the bench while goalkeeper, Eoghan O’Brien, landed 0-2 from ‘45s.

Cill na Martra continue to punch above their weight as they recorded their third victory of the campaign. Ciarán Ó Duinnín hit 1-1, Maidhcí Ó Dunnín kicked 0-5 and Mike Ó Deasúnaigh 0-4 in their 1-18 to 1-6 win over a Ballincollig side that are still searching for their first victory of the campaign.

Finally, Carbery Rangers had the goal-den touch as they defeated Valley Rovers by 3-11 to 0-8 with Paul Hodnett, Daragh Hayes and Peadar O'Rourke all finding the net for the west Cork men.

In Division 2 Clonakilty continued their fine form as they defeated Fermoy by 2-10 to 1-8. Darragh Gough has been Clon’s standout forward to date and he helped himself to another 1-3 here, the goal coming from the penalty spot, while Ross Mannix chipped in with 1-1 and David Lowney, a man more renowned for his defensive excellence, kicked 0-2.

Clonakilty’s neighbours from Newcestown remain hot on their heels as they came out on top at home against Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh in tough conditions on Thursday evening.

Newcestown led by 0-5 to 0-4 with four minutes to go as Ben Seartan and Éanna Ó Duinnín did all the scoring for Béal Átha while Colm Dineen was on target for Newcestown.

Two late points from Tadhg Twomey were then enough for the home side as they won by 0-7 to 0-5 to move onto ten points. This leaves them level with Carrigaline after Kanturk conceded the points to the Carrigdhoun side.

St Michael’s secured back-to-back wins for the first time this season after they beat O’Donovan Rossa by 1-15 to 0-12 on Friday evening.

Points from Adam Hennessey, Luke O’Herlihy, Rory O’Shaughnessy and Tadhg Deasy for Michael’s and Kevin Davis and Dónal Óg Hodnett left the sides level at 0-7 each at the break. The game then turned in the city side’s favour when Luke O’Herlihy goaled from the spot to put distance between the sides for the first time.

O’Herlihy added further points from there, as did Deasy and Adam Hennessey to secure the win despite the best efforts of Davis, Hodnett and Niall Daly for the Skibbereen side.

Finally, Clyda Rovers continued to climb the table after they took the points against Aghada on Sunday morning.

Dan O’Callaghan kicked 0-4 in the first half as his side led by 0-9 to 0-3 at the break after playing with the wind. The wind wasn’t enough for Aghada to turn things around, however.

Diarmuid Phelan did kick 1-1 for the Imokilly side but points from O’Callaghan, David Cooney and Cian Walsh were enough for Clyda to secure a 0-12 to 1-4 win.