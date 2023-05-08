Ronayne lauds Cork's battling qualities in Kerry comeback

Cork 2-14 Kerry 2-14

Cork staged a late comeback to earn a Munster LGFA SFC draw from the jaws of defeat against Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

The Kingdom, with the imperious Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh contributing 1-7, led 2-12 to 0-10 after 50 minutes. Kerry had one foot in the provincial final when an injured Ní Mhuircheartaigh left the fray.

That was Cork’s cue to produce the gutsiest of comebacks however, scoring 2-4 without reply after Kerry added two late points, to earn a draw.

Orlaith Cahalane came off the bench and hit 1-1. Eimear Kiely, arrowed in a cracking goal to leave the bare minimum between the sides. Finally, Katie Quirke was rewarded for another eye-catching display with her side’s equaliser deep into injury-time.

"There was great battling qualities from the girls as things were going against us today," Cork manager Shane Ronayne commented.

"The two big refereeing decisions in the game both went against us. We would be very disappointed about that.

"Orlaith Cahalane was very disappointed not to start but showed how good she is by scoring 1-1 off the bench. The players have worked incredibly hard since the National League finished.

"I’m delighted that they kept going today and delighted with the impact off the bench."

Those two decisions Ronayne referred to involved referee Peter Smith and his umpires electing not to award Cork a first-half penalty. Pointing to the spot for what looked a similar incident from which Ní Mhuircheartaigh converted only added to the hosts’ frustrations in the second period.

Make no mistake, however, Kerry were the better team in the second and third quarters of a physical battle prior to Cork’s unlikely comeback.

Cork led 0-3 to 0-0 before Niamh Ní Chonchúir got Kerry off the mark and Niamh Carmody fired low into the net. Eimear Kiely’s leveller made it 0-4 to 1-1 after 15 minutes.

Ronayne’s side had loud claims for a penalty waved away after Katie Quirke was brought down en-route to goal. Instead of a penalty, a free out was awarde and Kerry were 1-7 to 0-7 up at the break.

Ciara Butler denied Katie Quirke a goal to kickstart the second period before Erika O’Shea reduced the deficit.

Another turning point occurred after 34 minutes when Kerry got the benefit of a referee and umpire’s deliberation with the award of a penalty. Ní Mhuircheartaigh made no mistake.

The scores kept coming during a fractious third quarter and Kerry led 2-12 to 0-10 thanks to two more Ní Mhuircheartaigh efforts.

Admirably, Cork found another gear and kicked 2-4 without reply to slavage a draw in a dramatic ending.

Scorers for Cork: E Kiely 1-4 (0-2 frees), O Cahalane 1-1, D O’Sullivan 0-3 (0-1 free), L Coppinger and K Quirke 0-2 each, E O’Shea and C O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kerry: L Ní Mhuircheartaigh 1-7 (1-0 pen, 0-2 frees), N Carmody 1-0, N Ní Chonchúir 0-2, F Tangney, A Dillane, A Galvin, M O’Connell, D O’Leary 0-1 each.

CORK: M O’Sullivan; M Duggan, E Meaney, R Phelan; A Ryan, S Kelly, E O’Shea; S Leahy (captain), H Looney; E Cleary, K Quirke, L Coppinger; E Kiely, D O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan.

Subs: L O’Mahony for A Ryan (43), D Kiely for E Cleary (43), A Healy for S Leahy (47), O Cahalane for D O’Sullivan (48), M O’Callaghan for H Looney (55).

KERRY: C Butler; E Lynch, K Cronin, A Dillane; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Lynch; L Scanlon, M O’Connell; N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir, A Galvin; F Tangney, S O’Shea (captain), L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Subs: D O’Leary for S O’Shea (34, inj), H O’Donoghue for F Tangney (40), L Galvin for A O’Conell (48), C Murphy for A Dillane (52), A Harrington for L Ní Mhuircheartaigh (56, inj).

Referee: Patrick Smith (Waterford).