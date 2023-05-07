'It’s huge, huge for Sligo football' - boss Henry hails landmark win over Kingdom

Sligo 1-8

Kerry 0-9

There have been a total of 285 All-Ireland football finals across senior, minor and U-21/20 since the start of the GAA. Kerry have featured in 111 of these finals, more than anyone else. Sligo have been in one final, a minor decider they lost to Cork by a point in 1968.

Anyone wonder then that Sligo manager Paul Henry was quick to put a first ever championship win over the Kingdom in those three grades into perspective.

“It’s huge, huge for Sligo football I suppose. These lads just work and work and keep going and they are not over-awed by names. They have been to Roscommon, Mayo and Galway and won each time and now they have beaten Kerry as well.

“They deserve to be in an All-Ireland final at this stage and I don’t think anyone would begrudge them that at this stage.”

But a man who has taken this group from development squad at U-14 level to retaining a Connacht U-20 title they won for the first time last year is determined they can go one step further and claim the biggest title ever won by the county whose only All-Ireland successes so far have been junior titles in 1935 and 2010.

“We are there now. We are not going up there to make up the numbers. We are going to go as we have been doing all year, this is another step and that’s what we will be aiming for.

“It’s huge beating Kerry. Everyone is always over-awed by the large counties but these lads don’t seem to be worried. They are getting to a point of beating whatever is put in front of them, it’s only 15 lads against 15 with a different set of jerseys and it ends up if you go work hard enough during the year then go at it.”

The loss is just the latest set-back for Kerry in this grade. Their 2008 success, their tenth All-Ireland in this grade, remains their only appearance in the final since 1999. Given the success at minor and senior it’s incredulous. If it was any other county they would be talking about a curse.

Manager Tomás Ó Sé, an All-Ireland winner in this grade against Laois in 1998 but who tasted defeat to Westmeath in the final a year later, warned all week about not under-estimating Sligo, but he can’t pinpoint the reason for the Kingdom’s relative lack of success over the past quarter of a century.

“There have been plenty of players to make the grade, they’ve won plenty of All-Ireland minors, they haven’t kicked on to the 20s. Is there a particular reason for that? Do I think this team was good enough to get to an All-Ireland final? I do.

“But then, we created chances out there, and didn’t take them, but I don’t know if there is any particular reason for Kerry not getting to under-20 finals. We didn’t look beyond today’s game, but at the same time, I felt that we were good enough to get beyond today’s game.

“It’s disappointing, we went out there in the second half, and we threw everything that we could at them, but we weren’t clinical enough. I can’t give you reasons for the last 20 years, but I can only tell you today that we had the chances, but didn’t take them.”

Ronan Niland’s 13th minute goal, which helped Sligo go in level at 1-3 to 0-6 at the break despite playing against the strong breeze and losing captain and midfielder Canice Mulligan to injury after just nine minutes, was the decisive score of the game.

The St Mary’s clubman, once a target of Sligo Rovers, slotted home neatly after exchanging passes with full-forward Daire O’Boyle, and it wiped out a good Kerry start which saw Rob Monahan float over points off either foot in the opening five minutes.

“That goal was crucial,” added Ó Sé. “It was obviously a difficult end to score into, but in the first half, we didn’t punch holes, we didn’t create enough, and in the second half, when we did create enough, we didn’t take them. So we can’t have any qualms.

“You can talk about it until the cows get home, but if you don’t take the opportunities that you get, that’s what happens. The one thing that I would also take from the second half is that we didn’t open them up for any goal chance.

“I think there were eight wides, and three that landed short, or hit the post, or whatever. Stats don’t lie in that regard. The breeze did affect the shots, especially the ones from the wings. I felt the shots that were straight on, Will Shine kicked a couple into the wind, and there was no issue. But it was a very difficult kick coming from the sides,” added Ó Sé.

His side remained within touching distance of Sligo after the restart and led briefly when William Shine pointed after 45 minutes to make it 0-8 to 1-4, but they only managed another free from Shine after that as Sligo, despite marksman Luke Marren not scoring from play, striking four with Ross Doherty superb in leading the charge to a famous but thoroughly deserved win that leaves them on the cusp of glory after taking the biggest scalp of all on a memorable day.

Scorers for Sligo: R Niland 1-1, L Marren 0-3f, J Donlon 0-1m, D Walsh 0-1 ’45, D O’Boyle 0-1, B Byrne 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: W Shine 0-4 (0-3f), R Monahan 0-2, L Crowley 0-1, K Evans 0-1, C McMahon 0-1.

Sligo: E Carden; R Chambers, C Johnston , L Casserly; D Walsh, D McLoughlin, R Sloyan; C Sheridan, C Mulligan; M McDaniel, J Donlon, R Doherty; L Marren, D O’Boyle, R Niland. Substitutes: Joshua Flynn for Mulligan (9), R O’Kelly Lynch for McDaniel (50), B Byrne for Donlon (50), C McMorrow for Flynn (60), J Kiernan for Niland (62).

Kerry: K Mackessy; C O’Donoghue, A Moynihan, J Nagle; K O’Sullivan, A Heinrich, P O’Leary; C Burke, C O’Connell; R Monahan, J Clifford, K Evans; C McMahon, W Shine, L Crowley. Substitutes: D O’Callaghan for Moynihan (half-time), C Lynch for O’Sullivan (half-time), A O’Shea for Clifford (44), Adam Segal for O’Connell (55).

Referee: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone).