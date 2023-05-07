Tierney haul helps Galway sweep aside Sligo to secure back-to-back Connacht titles

Galway 2-20

Sligo 0-12

A stunning two goals and seven points from Matthew Tierney sent Galway on their way as they swept aside Sligo to secure a consecutive Connacht title in front of a paltry 11,867 crowd at McHale Park.

A constant theme in Pádraic Joyce’s musing has been provincial medals in their dressing room, or lack thereof. For the first time since 2003, they have secured back-to-back Nestor Cups. Their 2023 ambitions are higher but Joyce knows winning is a habit and success breeds success. This was another step in the right direction. Seven of his U20 2020 All-Ireland winning team featured on Sunday with Tierney setting the tone as they set out early and eradicated any chance of a provincial shock.

A run of nine consecutive wins and a stunning U20 semi-final triumph on Saturday had the Yeats faithful on a high coming to Castlebar, however here Sligo were brought back down to ground with a thud. This was a technical and tactical mismatch. There was an obvious disadvantage in terms of experience and exposure; after all the game involved a team that won a Division 4 final versus a team that contested a Division 1 decider, but still Sligo contributed to their downfall particularly in the opening quarter.

A point from Pat Spillane, a Seán Carrabine free from close to the sideline and a curled Darragh Cummins effort had them up 0-3 to 0-1 after five minutes. That was as good as it was ever going to get.

Sean Kelly marked Carrabine with Jack Glynn doing a fine job on Niall Murphy closer to goal. At the other end, Eddie McGuinness made for Damien Comer while Brian Cox started on Shane Walsh. When the 2022 All-Star moved closer to goal Evan Lyons took on the task. Walsh was withdrawn after 40 minutes without a score from play. A small mercy.

Amidst all of that, Sligo’s set up hindered any chance of utilising a stiff wind. Galway had three points from four short kickouts as John Daly dropped in as extra man in the fullback line and they failed to press. That theme continued when Daly moved up the field. It was his sensational kickpass that created the first goal. Comer collected the gift and passed it on to Tierney who cooly finished.

Galway were controlled and clinical throughout. They kicked one wide in the opening 35 minutes. Every phase was worked efficiently and at their ease as a withdrawn black and white bank was picked apart. Dylan McHugh, Cillian McDaid and Tierney all made the most of timed runs at the back post for straightforward scores.

Poor execution further undid the underdogs. A Finnian Cawley crossfield ball had Cian Lally in all sorts of trouble and Comer pounced. He stormed away and Tierney was there again to cooly convert their second goal.

At the turnaround the margin was 2-7 to 0-5. Galway were down to 14 men for the next ten minutes after Ian Burke was shown a black card. It mattered little.

Paul Conroy was pulled before the throw-in with Robert Finnerty starting instead. Peter Cooke filled in at midfield and finished the move of the game in the second half. A superb Ian Burke kick was knocked back by a selfless Damien Comer dive for an oncoming Cooke who let loose with the outside of his boot.

Cummins carried the fight in a losing battle before he was baffling taken off just after getting away a left-footed snapshot for his third of the day. Carrabine was a consistent scoring threat even if feeding on scraps.

Meanwhile Tierney stayed under the stand with one arm up, urging team-mates to keep carrying until they committed a defender. He then broke free and cut onto his left again and again. Eventually Luke Towey opted to foul him and the Oughterard man rose to kick the free himself. Tomo Culhane and Cathal Sweeney came on and kept it ticking over.

Onto the serious stuff. Galway march on to face Tyrone in two weeks’ time.

Scorers for Galway: Matthew Tierney 2-7 (1 free, 1 45), Ian Burke 0-2, Cathal Sweeney 0-2, Johnny Heaney 0-2, Shane Walsh 0-2 (2 frees), Dylan McHugh 0-1, Sean Kelly 0-1, Peter Cooke 0-1, Cillian McDaid 0-1, Tomo Culhane 0-1.

Scorers for Sligo: Sean Carrabine 0-4 (2 frees), Darragh Cummins 0-3, Niall Murphy 0-3 (1 free, 1 45), Pat Spillane 0-1, Paul Kilcoyne 0-1.

Galway: C Gleeson; J McGrath, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, C McDaid; P Cooke, J Maher; M Tierney, J Heaney, S Walsh; I Burke, D Comer, R Finnerty.

Subs: C Sweeney for Walsh (40), D Conneely for Finnerty (46), C Hernon for McDaid (49), T Culhane for Comer (60), P Kelly for Maher (62).

Black card: Ian Burke (35-45)

Sligo: D Lyons; E Lyons, E McGuinness, N Mullen; D Cummins, B Cox, L Towey; C Lally, P Kilcoyne; P McNamara, K Cawley, F Cawley; P Spillane, S Carrabine, N Murphy.

Subs: M Gordon for K Cawley (40), P O’Connor for Spillane (49), G O’Kelly Lynch for Lally (49), M Walsh for Cummins (53), A Reilly for F Cawley (65).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare)