Devane leads way as Tipp defeat Waterford to reach Munster Final

Tipperary 4-11 Waterford 1-9

On a sunny evening in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, three first-half goals helped Tipperary on their way to the Munster senior camogie final after an emphatic win over Waterford.

The Déise failed to find the same rhythm that saw them past Cork a week earlier in the quarter-final.

Clare await in the showdown next Saturday in FBD Semple Stadium, the decider will be another double-header to look forward to ahead of Clare and Waterford in the SHC.

Cáit Devane scooped the Player-of-the-Match award, the Clonoulty Rossmore forward was a deserving recipient with a return of 2-5.

New Tipperary manager Denis Kelly will be delighted with this victory, especially since his charges haven’t seen any competitive action since their narrow league defeat to Kilkenny at the end of March. This was a hugely productive outing, those first-half goals turning the match on its head. They more or less had things their own way thereafter.

This, despite Waterford grabbing the opening point after a mere 35 seconds from Beth Carton out on the touchline - their top-scorer finished with 1-7.

It didn’t, however, take Tipperary long to make their presence felt when free-taker Eimear McGrath landed three excellent long-range points.

Another point from Carton left it a one-point game on the quarter hour mark but they couldn’t get any momentum going against a strong Tipperary backline.

A rush of goals within a six-minute spell turned this contest in Tipperary’s favour. In the 16th minute, Devane drove straight through the middle to finish brilliantly past Brianna O’Regan.

Waterford’s Anne Corcoran had a chance to reply at the other end, but again, there was no way past the Tipp rearguard.

With the play quickly moving back up the field, referee Aaron Hogg applied the advantage rule when Eimear Heffernan was fouled, the forward accepted with open arms to billow the roof of the net.

Grace O’Brien registered a point before Róisín Howard added a third goal after being put through by Eimear McGrath, 3-4 to 0-2.

Tipperary were buzzing.

Waterford managed to steady the ship somewhat with a couple of Carton points. Yet, despite her efforts, they trailed 3-5 to 0-4 at the interval as O’Regan pulled off a tremendous point-blank save from Devane.

A flying Tipperary start to the second-half more or less wrapped this match up when Devane struck her second goal following excellent approach play by Teresa Ryan.

Carton kept the Waterford scoreboard ticking over, and a goal from the penalty spot when Róisín Kirwan was hauled down on 60 minutes, was no more than they deserved.

‘Keeper O’Regan, once more, denied Devane her hat-trick at the death.

Scorers for Tipperary: C Devane (2-5, 0-2 frees, 0-1 45), R Howard and E Heffernan (1-0 each), E McGrath (0-4 frees), G O’Brien and N Treacy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: B Carton (1-7, 1-0 pen, 0-5 frees), N Rockett and L Bray (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: C Bourke; J Bourke, C Quirke (J-Capt), E Loughman; K Blair, K Kennedy (J-Capt), A McGrath; T Ryan, C Hennessy; R Howard, C Maher, E McGrath; G O’Brien, C Devane, E Heffernan.

Subs: C McCarthy for C Maher (42), N Treacy for E Heffernan (48), C Hogan for G O’Brien (50), G Moloney for R Howard (54), C Ryan for E McGrath (57).

WATERFORD: B O’Regan; V Faulkner, I Heffernan, N Curran; K Corbett Barry, C Carroll, M Power; L Bray (Capt), K Lynch; M O’Brien, O Hickey, B Carton; A Corcoran, A Flynn, N Rockett.

Subs: R Walsh for A Flynn, A Fitzgerald for A Corcoran (both half-time), A Landers for M Power (38), T Power for K Lynch (45), R Kirwan for M O’Brien (52).

Referee: Aaron Hogg (Clare).