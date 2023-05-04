'There is a realisation that we are good enough' - Sligo U20s boss Henry

Followers of Sligo football face a beautiful conundrum this weekend.

Do they travel to Salthill on Saturday and then get back on the road to Castlebar the following day? Is there a halfway house up around Headford or Ballinrobe that’d take them Saturday night so they could leave the key under the mat for the entire weekend.

Given both their U20 and senior games are being televised, do they maybe offer support from the couch for one?

To contemplate the latter approach seems almost blasphemous for a county starved of big championship days out, never mind their biggest weekend in living memory.

Tony McEntee’s charges chase the county’s fourth Connacht SFC title on Sunday afternoon. A day earlier, the next generation chase a first-ever All-Ireland U20 final appearance.

The spin from Sligo to Salthill to face Tomás Ó Sé’s Kerry kids stretches for much longer than two hours. Look under the bonnet of the team bus. This is a seven-year journey.

Paul Henry took over from Dessie Sloyan as U20 boss last July. Sloyan steered the county to a historic first Connacht U20 crown last spring, but there was never a question of Henry not taking the reins this season. This group is his group after all.

Assisted by Enda Mitchell, Ross Donovan, and John Paul Carrigan, Henry has been working with this bunch since they joined the development squad pathway at U14.

Players and management have stayed the course. They’ve grown and evolved as they went.

“The strength and conditioning side within Sligo GAA has improved hugely with Sean Boyle being involved,” said Henry of the underage structures that have churned out back-to-back Connacht U20 winning teams.

“We have Sean Taylor on board with us, and the two lads are doing great work. That has brought more professionalism to it.”

Ross Donovan’s involvement from day one is another factor. Donovan was an All-Star nominee in 2007. He’s still serving the black and white.

“There was always a games development officer from Sligo GAA involved with us right up through the age-grades, we were so grateful it was Ross,” Henry continued.

“The player look up to him. They quickly realised this man isn't talking for the sake of talking, he knows it and has walked it as well.

“We have been very lucky in that we have come upon a very talented bunch. They then got to a point where they realised they are good footballers but that they have to work along with that to get to the next level. They are great at pushing each other and making sure there is collective improvement.”

The highest fence to clear on the journey was changing the collective mindset. Sligo hadn’t won a Connacht minor championship since 1968 before this group ended a 53-year famine in 2021. They’d never won a Connacht U20 before last year.

Can’t see, can’t be.

When Henry succeeded Daragh Fallon as minor manager for the 2021 campaign, he started organising challenges against the elite. Their first game was against Tyrone in Healy Park. Tyrone ended up reaching that year’s All-Ireland minor final - going one step further than beaten semi-finalists Sligo - but on that afternoon in Omagh it was the visitors who came out on top.

“It was eye-opening for them that we can actually go to these bigger counties and win, that we are good enough to be at this level. It was trying to instill that little bit of belief in these lads that that is where they are at.

“We went to Ennis to play Kerry and ended up losing by a few points, and it was a case of we are not far off Kerry.”

The collection of silverware amassed at minor and U20 over the past three years provides ample evidence that there is a cohort of players coming through who hold no inferiority complex when lining out against Galway, Mayo, or Roscommon within Connacht, and whoever they meet thereafter.

This is reflected at schools level too. Colm McGee, who was involved in Henry’s management team all the way up until this year, led St Attracta’s Tubbercurry to Connacht Senior B glory in February.

Two hours later, Summerhill made it a Sligo double when taking the Connacht Senior A crown. They’d subsequently overcome St Brendan’s Killarney to ensure Sligo representation in the Hogan Cup decider for the first time in 38 years.

“Before, there was always the trepidation of playing any of the teams that you weren't an equal of, or you were only ever going to beat them on a flukey day.

“This group don't believe any of that. This group has beaten all the top schools. They've beaten the top counties at minor and U20.

“There is a realisation that we are good enough and we deserve this because we have worked hard for it. While that is happening, we want to keep that happening.”

To Salthill they’ll flock. A day later, Jack Lavin and Joseph Keaney will contend for gametime in their first year out of the U20 ranks. Both were used against New York in the Connacht semi-final win.

The journey from U20 to senior is every bit as important as the road already travelled.