Cork aim to ensure Downey involvement with Munster Council request

Cork have requested the date of the Munster U20 hurling final be brought forward so as to ensure a seven-day gap between the game and the county’s Munster SHC Round 4 fixture. If acceded to by Munster GAA, Cork senior Eoin Downey would be eligible to line out in the U20 decider.

The Munster U20 hurling final is scheduled for Monday, May 15. Cork, having topped the Munster round-robin, secured direct progress to the decider. They await the winner of the Tipperary-Clare semi-final on Monday, May 8.

With the Cork seniors in Munster championship action on Sunday, May 21, the seven-day eligibility rule governing U20 players operating at senior level means Eoin Downey is prevented from playing in both games.

Cork GAA have put in a request to Munster Council for the U20 game to be brought forward to the weekend of May 13/14, thereby creating a minimum seven-day gap between the U20 final and Cork’s closest senior game the weekend after.

Munster Council will not move on the request until next Monday's Tipp-Clare semi-final has been played and the two finalists are known.

Clare corner-back Adam Hogan is another U20 lining out at senior level, but should the Banner progress to the U20 final, no earlier final date would enable Hogan to serve both U20 and senior masters as Clare meet Waterford in the Munster SHC on Saturday, May 13.

The seven-day rule is aimed at reducing the risk of burnout among talented teenagers, but Cork senior manager Ryan said burnout is not a threat at this time of year.

“That part of burnout comes in November, December, January, and February, not now. If we are lucky enough to play Eoin against Clare, he'd actually miss a Munster championship U20 final and potentially miss an All-Ireland U20 final, as well, which means he'd only play one game in three weeks. That doesn't make sense to me,” said Ryan.

Cork U20 manager Ben O’Connor, following his team’s round-robin win over Limerick last week, took a major swipe at Croke Park over the eligibility rule preventing players from playing U20 and senior games within seven days of each other.

“Tis a pity now we could be without Eoin Downey for the final. I think it’s a pure joke, like, that a fella can’t play at his own age group. If he’s available and he wants to, he should be left play senior and U20.”

Elsewhere, it was remarked at Tuesday’s Cork county board meeting that Cork’s home game in Round 2 of the All-Ireland football series, against the Munster champions, will “most likely” be played on Saturday, June 3, as the Cork City Marathon runs through the city on Sunday, June 4.

Youghal delegate Liam Ó Laochdha was critical of the fact that last Saturday’s Clare-Limerick Munster SHC game was put behind a paywall that is proving inaccessible to a section of GAA followers.

“I believe for the next couple of Saturdays we won’t have anything either [on television]. That is a huge downer for Cumann Lúthchleas Gael because there was always criticism we had left Patrick’s Day go for our club games and then there was the All-Irelands in September, and now I think we might be yielding ground again to the general populous that can’t get into GAAGO,” he said.