Leinster MHC wrap: Galway and Kilkenny progress to the provincial final

Galway will the overwhelming favourites to crown their first ever Leinster Minor Hurling Championship campaign with a provincial final win on Friday week after they made short work of Dublin in Monday afternoon’s semi-final clash in Tullamore, while at UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny came up with some excellent injury time points to see off Wexford by 1-18 to 0-17.

The two sides already met in the round robin stages in Kilkenny, with the Tribesmen prevailing by 1-23 to 0-13.

Galway manager Fergal Healy told Galway Bay FM that “We hadn't played for three weeks and Dublin had played Laois on Monday evening, so there was that concern that they might be that bit sharper” and they did concede the first score of the game to a David Purcell point. But from there they were simply sublime, and they had the Boys in Blue well beaten by half-time.

With four minutes gone, a sharp interception from full back and captain Seán Murphy set up a move that ended up with Jason Rabbitte slamming the ball to the net from close range, and they duly filled their boots from there to lead by 2-16 to 0-3 at the interval.

Influential midfielder Michael Burke set up Michael Fallon for a second goal, Aaron Niland scored nine points in 30 minutes, and while Dublin were improved after half-time, with Purcell and substitute Gearóid Flannery chipping over some good points, Galway continued to impress. A clever pass from Dean Cunningham set up Fallon for a second goal to help round out a 3-22 to 0-13 win.

Wexford made a bright start in Kilkenny as early points from Colin Carley, Jack Dunne and Seán Hyland helped them into an 0-4 to 0-2 lead, but Kilkenny hit the front when Greg Kelly struck two of his five points from play in quick succession around the 25 minute mark, and they followed up with a Brian Moore goal from a tight angle to put six points between the sides at half-time.

Kelly extended that lead in the first minute of the second half, but Wexford rallied from there, with Jamie Doyle and Jason Rossiter picking off the best of the scores in a run of six unanswered points.

A stunning Ed McDermott strike stopped the rot for Kilkenny however and while it wasn’t until the fifth minute of stoppage time that they had more than a goal to spare over their neighbours, they always kept their noses in front throughout a tight final quarter.