Darragh Long 'delighted' with Kerry win over Waterford

Kerry joint-manager Darragh Long was “delighted” to emerge from Fraher Field with a six-point victory over Waterford on Sunday.

The Kingdom, recently crowned Lidl National League Division 1 champions, got their TG4 Munster Senior campaign off to a winning start at Fraher Field, with a 2-8 to 0-8 win.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh collected 1-7 on the day, including a crucial goal before half-time as Kerry led by 1-5 to 0-4 at the break.

And Long told Radio Kerry: “It was very decisive. It gave us a little cushion and Waterford couldn’t edge within that three-point gap for the rest of the game.

“It was a great run by Niamh Carmody, she (Carmody) is in a vein of form that’s outstanding, she left girls for dead, a lovely pass to Louise and a lovely flick over the goalie.

“We’ve done it already this year, it’s nearly a weapon in their arsenal, they’re kind of telepathic at the moment.”

In Cahir, meanwhile, Cork scored a 1-17 to 1-14 victory over hosts Tipperary, who had a haul of 1-12 from Aishling Moloney.

Home boss Peter Creedon admitted: “We probably need a bigger spread of scorers but Aishling Moloney was outstanding today. The girls’ effort was superb but we have work to do ahead of the Waterford game (next weekend).”

Cork will play Kerry in Round 2 and manager Shane Ronayne reflected: “There were a number of players making their championship debuts today and we had three minors who started as well, so it was a big learning curve for all of them.

“With three games in such a short time, we’re going to need all our squad.”

Eimear Kiely scored 1-4 for the winners, as the O’Sullivan sisters, Ciara and Doireann, contributed 0-9 between them.

In the TG4 Leinster Championship, holders Dublin edged past Meath, the TG4 All-Ireland Champions, by 1-6 to 0-7 in Navan.

Hannah Tyrrell’s first half goal proved decisive as the Sky Blues made the trip to Navan a winning one.

“We wore the crown but to beat the All-Ireland champions is no mean feat, so we are obviously delighted with that,” said Dublin boss Mick Bohan.

His Meath counterpart, Davy Nelson, reflected: “I think we kind of left it behind, really.

“I thought we were the better team for the last 40 minutes, but we didn’t convert our chances.”

There was a crucial victory for Donegal in the TG4 Ulster Senior Championship, as Maxi Curran’s charges emerged from Kingspan Breffni with a 1-6 to 0-4 win.

Returning veteran forward Karen Guthrie scored 1-4 and Curran beamed: “As the old saying goes, there’s no substitute for class and Karen showed her class and kicked the scores to make the difference.”

Cavan boss Gerry Moane conceded: “We had at least three good scoring chances and we did not take any of them. And when you have Karen Guthrie on the field, she is liable to get a goal and she did that.”