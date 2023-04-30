Glenn Ryan: Croke Park is not a neutral venue for Dublin

Glenn Ryan’s frustration wasn’t explosive. There was no one target in his sights. His voice was low and controlled, the objects of his meandering ire scattered on the back of a game that could have been won and a year that has cost him too much sleep.

Wins for Armagh and Louth prior to their meeting with Dublin did at least guarantee Kildare a place in the Sam Maguire regardless of what happened against the reigning Leinster champions, but standing so close to the Tailteann Cup trapdoor has taken a toll.

“It would keep you awake at night,” said the Kildare manager.

When the game ended here Ryan made a beeline towards referee Fergal Kelly to remonstrate about at least one particular decision and he opened up on a small smorgasbord of peeves when asked what that had been all about.

He spoke about the ten-minute delay to their quarter-final against Wicklow in Carlow the previous weekend, and the additional half-hour wait on Sunday after the Louth-Offaly game stretched to extra-time. He thought the GAA was beyond this arbitrary stuff, basically.

“We were going through our warm-up, and then you’re told it’s not just put back ten or 15 minutes, it’s put back half-an-hour. And that’s the same for Dublin, absolutely. There’s no difference in terms of the treatment of us and Dublin in that regard.

“But surely with all these games coming as quick and as often, and the schedule that is put on players, the planning should be focused mostly on what’s best for the players.”

Another beef carried a familiar flavour: the Dubs in Croker. There was a point in the second-half when he had a heated exchange with a member of the opposing management team. It amounted to very little but left a bad taste all the same.

“It does benefit them,” he said of HQ. “And I’m probably echoing the thoughts of most other counties. But then the sideline, it’s always our players that get told to put the gumshield in by a fourth official or a fifth official.

“It’s always the fourth official telling our sideline to maybe step back a bit, when a mentor from the Dublin team is actually standing in ours. And then you see a sideline ball that’s nowhere near a sideline ball given against you….”

He had no truck with Dublin in all this and he was complimentary of Kelly’s performance. No one decision decided the game, he stressed, but he was nonetheless adamant that Croke Park is not a neutral venue when Dublin are on the bill.

“All these calls seem to come at the big moments when it’s going into the deciding stages of the game. Fergal Kelly I thought did a great job, but in general from the sideline, from officials, you just always feel that you’re getting treated second-rate.”