Davy Fitz: Déise performance against Cork 'absolutely terrible'

Absolutely terrible. Bullied. Emotionally damaged.

Davy Fitzgerald’s post-match stream of consciousness didn’t need any interpreting. Every frustration itching away at him was dumped out onto the table at the head of the media room in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“It’s easy to assess the performance,” the Waterford boss began, “it was absolutely terrible. Lack of energy, lack of drive – it was just very disappointing.

“Last week, we attacked the space. We didn’t today. We have no-one to look at only ourselves. We let them dictate everything.”

Davy was reluctant to tie his team’s complete lack of bounce with the emptying of reserves first day out against Limerick. All last week their Thurles effort had the look of a dangerous outcome; no points bagged but plenty of credit for frightening the All-Ireland champions.

They plodded out of Páirc Uí Chaoimh with neither points nor plaudits.

“I don't know whether last week took more out of them than I thought. I didn't think it did. We rested pretty much during the week. The first team only did 25 minutes on Tuesday, and we only did 45, 50 minutes on Friday. So they should be good.

“It was the exact same as last year [against Cork]. Okay, we might not have been beaten by as much but we were bullied last year and the same happened today.

“I'm disappointed for the fans who came down. All we can do is apologise to them. The least they deserve is that we'll absolutely go to the well and die every single time.”

The result represented a fifth consecutive Munster round-robin defeat for the Déise. From 14 round-robin games since 2018, they’ve still managed only one win.

“There was a lot of damage from last year emotionally, and I think we fixed a certain amount of it. We have a lot of work to do. Are we out of the Championship yet? No.”

Whereas Waterford are firmly on the backfoot, Cork are bounding forward.

“Obviously, the Munster Championship is dog eat dog and to get two points on the board early is just a great start into the rest of the Championship,” said Cork manager Pat Ryan.

“Our aim is to gather five points and get out of Munster. Ourselves and Tipperary are the only crowd with two points from one game, so look it is going to be very tight.”

Uncertainty had surrounded the makeup of the Cork team beforehand. Ryan was never uncertain that his players would deliver.

“I was very confident we’d go out, put in a display and leave everything out there. That’s what we’ve asked the lads to do every time they put on the Cork jersey, that they leave everything out there.

“Obviously, there was a bit of negativity after the Kilkenny game and obviously, we’d have liked to have played a bit better against Kilkenny but it was a blessing in disguise in the end in that it gave us five weeks to prepare and we’d a lot of fellas coming back from injuries [during that time].”