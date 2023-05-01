Armagh get rewards after putting in a 'hard slog'

Armagh 4-10 Down 0-12

At long last. In his ninth year at the helm, Kieran McGeeney has finally steered Armagh to the Ulster decider. It will be their first appearance on that stage in 15 years. A Clones cracker against Derry awaits. Mobilise and make ready.

A stop-start half with 12 scores can expect to be placed in the cagey category but here that description does not quite fit. In difficult conditions with periodic downpours both sides strived to play quickly and with variety. There was plenty of intrigue in match-ups all over the field. Rian O’Neill, a late addition in place of Stefan Campbell, had Niall McParland for close company while Conor Turbitt was kept scoreless by Down captain Pierce Laverty. Danny Magill took charge of limiting Rory Grugan.

Armagh floated three long balls in early on and they all produced no change: a wide, a turnover and a free out their initial reward. There was better to come.

From 13 first half shots Down mustered six points, taking 30 minutes to score from play with a Ryan Johnston curled strike. They were 100% on their kickout but failed to make the most of that early possession. That proved costly when Shane McPartlan spun and let loose with a left-footed effort that dropped at the back post and was met by a strong Andrew Murnin fist. It would soon go from bad to worse, referee Conor Lane made for McParland and Ryan McEvoy and flashed yellow after two off the ball incidents.

Then McPartlan rifled in his own remarkable goal having collected a handpass with three Down defenders in close proximity. He wriggled free and elected to storm past three more before managing to slot in.

Pat Havern chipped in with several frees kicking five in total. The problem came in open play as Down never looked like carving Armagh open. For selector Ciarán McKeever, that was an immensely pleasing aspect.

“I was involved in Down club football for four years so I would have had a good insight into all their players,” he explained post-match.

“They love a counterattacking game. They love getting in behind teams with their pace. Throughout Down club football they love scoring goals. We knew if we didn’t cough up goal opportunities, they would struggle to break us down. They would struggle to kick points from distance.”

Murnin was a monster all day. After punching the goal, he leapt for a kickout and collided with O’Neill. Down broke up the field with management on the line looking on worryingly. They both rose again. From Rafferty’s next restart the big full forward took off, collected the mark and calmed it all down.

He caught another at the start of the second half and sent Jemar Hall away. It was his diving tackle and turnover that started a move for Jarly Óg Burns to have a pop although it drifted wide. He took on responsibility himself next time round, clipping over from the top of the D to push them six clear.

It quite literally fell to Ciaran Mackin to kill all Down hope. An O’Neill boomer soared high and dropped from the sky into the square. Mackin managed to summon the vital touch with his glove and the large Armagh cohort amongst the 22,520 in attendance started to make plans for two weeks’ time.

O’Neill sent them off with two clenched fists as he wheeled away thrilled having raced along the endline and raided for a fourth goal. Jason Duffy should have added a fifth. Instead, he rattled the crossbar.

“I definitely think it means a lot to that group of players,” explained McKeever. “These boys have been putting in the hard slog with Armagh since our group took over the whole thing from 2017. The likes of Rory Grugan, Stephen Sheridan, Aidan Forker. Boys like that.

“They have taken a fair share of criticism down the years about not winning a game in the Ulster championship. We are just delighted they have an opportunity to play in the Ulster final after all the hard work and putting Armagh back. That was the ultimate thing, could we get Armagh back to the top table.”

So, an Armagh side ravenous for an Ulster crown progress to play a Derry team determined to defend their own. Tasty.

Scorers for Armagh: Andrew Murnin 1-1, Rian O’Neill 1-0, Shane McPartlan 1-0, Ciaran Mackin 1-0, Jason Duffy 0-2, Aidan Forker 0-1, Conor O’Neill 0-1, Jemar Hall 0-1, Rory Grugan 0-1 (1 free), Aidan Nugent 0-1, Callum Cumiskey 0-1, Stefan Campbell 0-1.

Scorers for Down: Pat Havern 0-6 (5 frees), Ryan McEvoy 0-2 (2 free), Andrew Gilmore 0-1, Liam Kerr 0-1, Ryan Johnston 0-1, Patrick Branagan 0-1.

Armagh: E Rafferty; C O’Neill, A McKay, A Forker; C Mackin, G McCabe, J Óg Burns; B Crealey, S McPartlan; J Duffy, J Hall, R O’Neill; R Grugan, A Murnin, C Turbitt.

Subs: C Mackin for Crealey (35), R McQuillian for Hall (50), S Campbell for McPartlan (50), A Nugent for Turbitt (55), O Conaty for Murnin (60), C Cummiskey for Ciaran Mackin (68 – blood).

Down: N Kane; P Laverty, S Annett, M Rooney; D Magill, N McParland, D Guinness; C Poland, R McEvoy; C Doherty, R Johnston, L Kerr; P Brannigan, P Havern, E Branagan.

Subs: S Johnston for E Branagan (40), A Gilmore for Annett (40), D McAleenan for Doherty (48), R Carr for P Branagan (51), E Brown for Poland (57).

Referee: C Lane (Cork).