Conor Laverty: Crucial that Down give Tailteann Cup everything

After losing the Ulster semi-final in Clones against Armagh, Down are now set for the Tailteann Cup with the draw to take place Tuesday
FULL FOCUS: Down manager Conor Laverty during the Ulster SFC semi-final at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sun, 30 Apr, 2023 - 19:45
Maurice Brosnan

After losing the Ulster semi-final in Clones against Armagh, Down are now set for the Tailteann Cup with the draw to take place Tuesday.

Conor Laverty’s side are a second seed along with Antrim and Wicklow. Offaly’s extra-time defeat versus Louth sees them round out the four in that bracket. For the Down manager, it is now vital they fully commit to that competition.

“We understand we didn’t get out of division three. We are at the level where we are at and we’re a young group on this journey. We are looking forward to a couple of years ahead of us and trying to get to the level of the Armaghs and Derrys of this world.

“The lads will go back to their clubs now and enjoy a bit of time with their friends and clubs. Then they will comeback refreshed hopefully and ready to get back into it.

“There is a good atmosphere in the group, a good bond, a serious togetherness. We will regroup prepare well. Listen, Down football, it is very important we don’t just fall away. I think we have made great strides. There is a good buzz back. It’ll be very disappointing to take your foot off the gas and not give everything you have in the competition.”

<p>AGONY AND ECSTASY: Andrew Murnin of Armagh celebrates his side's third goal during the Ulster SFC semi-final against Down at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones. Down will now play in the Tailteann Cup. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

