Cork secure three-point win over Tipp despite Moloney heroics

TG4 Munster Senior Championship

Cork 1-17 Tipperary 1-14

A battle to the finish as Cork just about got the better of Tipperary in the TG4 Munster Senior Ladies Football Championship clash in Cahir.

Star of the show was Tipp’s Aishling Moloney who scored 1-12 for her side in an outstanding individual performance but it was the experience of Cork that saw them home thanks to the likes of Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan, Emma Cleary and Roisin Phelan.

Cork made five changes to the team announced during the week with Meabh O’Sullivan, Hannah Looney, Libby Coppinger, Katie Quirke and Sarah Leahy replaced by Sarah Murphy, Eimear Meaney, Aoife Healy, Anna Ryan and Doireann O’Sullivan.

Aishling Moloney opened the scoring just 30 seconds in, with Eimear Kiely getting Cork off the mark from the restart.

Moloney put her side back in front after six minutes in a low-scoring start.

The Cahir player, operating on home soil, put two between the sides as she was causing problems for the Cork defence – and she got her fourth to keep her side in control early on.

It took Cork 12 minutes to get their second score, with Kiely pointing again from another free. She made it a one point game after 17 minutes with the Rebels’ first point from play, to make it 0-3 to 0-4.

Kiely had the sides level before Ciara O’Sullivan put Cork in front for the first time.

Aoife Healy put them two to the good, before Moloney pulled a point back from a free, 0-6 to 0-5.

Doireann put Cork two in front again and she made it 0-8 to 0-5 from a free as half-time approached.

Both sides had chances to score but missed easy opportunities to see it stay at 0-8 to 0-5 at the break.

Ciara O’Sullivan increased the Cork lead five minutes into the second-half, before Moloney was on target again for the home side.

Niamh Martin reduced the deficit to two, before scores from Emma Cleary and Ciara O’Sullivan put four between them again.

Two more from Moloney, followed by two from Doireann O’Sullivan made it 0-13 to 0-9 with 44 minutes played.

Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan scored either side of two more from Moloney as Cork led 0-15 to 0-11 after 54 minutes.

In a dramatic finish, a goal from Kiely looked like she had secured the win for Cork, but straight from the restart Moloney raised a green flag at the other end to make it a two-point game.

But a late point from Laura O’Mahony sealed a three point win for the Rebels, 1-17 to 1-14 after a highly entertaining game.

Scorers for Cork: E Kiely 1-4 (2f), D O’Sullivan 0-5 (1f), C O’Sullivan 0-4, A Healy, E Cleary, M Duggan, L O’Mahony 0-1 each.0

Scorers for Tipperary: A Moloney 1-12 (6f), N Martin, AR Kennedy 0-1 each.

CORK: S Murphy; M Duggan, E Meaney, R Phelan; D Kiniry, S Kelly, R Leahy; E O’Shea, A Healy; A Ryan, D O’Sullivan, E Cleary; O Cahalane, E Kiely, C O’Sullivan.

Subs: H Looney for R Leahy (28 inj), K Quirke for O Cahalane (44), D Kiely for A Ryan, L O’Mahony for E Cleary (both 48), A McDonagh for A Healy (55).

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick; C O’Dwyer, M Curley, E Cronin; S English, L Spillane, N Towey; A.R. Kennedy, L Morrissey; E Morrissey, M Creedon, A Delaney; A Fennessy, A Moloney, A McGuigan.

Subs: C English for A Fennessy, N Martin for A Delaney (both ht), E Kelly for L Morrissey (44), R Kiely for A McGuigan (48), S Ryan for M Creedon (55).

Referee: Eamonn Moran (Kerry).