Clinical Clare put Limerick to sword to seal Munster final place

Banner seal seven-point win but margin of victory would have been far greater had it not been for a trio of Laura O’Neill saves
Clinical Clare put Limerick to sword to seal Munster final place

CLOSE QUARTERS: Caoimhe Lyons of Limerick in action against Ciara Grogan of Clare during the Munster Senior Camogie Championship Quarter-Final match between Limerick and Clare at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 18:35
Tom Clancy, TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Limerick 0-11 Clare 1-15 

Clare booked their place in the Munster Senior Camogie final, thanks to a seven-point triumph over neighbours Limerick in the TUS Gaelic Grounds. 

The game, which served as a curtain-raiser to the Senior Hurling clash of the same two counties, saw Clare lead from the 3rd minute, to the finish.

John Carmody’s side book a Munster decider on the 14th of May. They were clinical at crucial stages in this contest, but the margin of victory would have been far greater, had it not been for a trio of Laura O’Neill saves in the second period.

Before this, early points from Orlaith Duggan (two) and Lorna McNamara (free) gave Clare a 0-5 to 0-1 lead on eight minutes. They were moving the ball at ease and took good advantage of the face-playing Limerick surface.

Clare held a narrow half-time lead, 1-8 to 0-9 with Aine O’Loughlin helping herself to 1-2. The skilful full-forward pulled a Clare Hehir delivery from the Limerick sky with an immaculate touch, before turning her marker and drilling to the net on 22 minutes.

Despite conceding that fine goal, there was a decent end to the half for Limerick, who got four of the last five points. There was nice efforts from Claire Keating and Caoimhe Costello – to add to an earlier effort from Caoimhe Lyons. But they couldn’t kick-on.

There was a telling statistic, that Limerick didn’t register a wide until inside the final ten minutes. That, coupled with only two second-half points, meant this contest proved beyond the side who just about stayed in Division 2A.

Clare, looked all the sharper for their Division 1A exploits and pulled clear the third quarter. 

A 41st minute save from Laura O’Neill denied Eimear Kelly a goal, which would have put Clare six clear. Adding to her growing tally was Lorna McNamara, who added a brace of frees early in the second-half. They moved further clear on 46 minutes as Rebecca Foley added a point from the bench.

There was little reply from Limerick, with Sarah O’Briens 50th-minute score their final of the contest. O’Neill was in fine form in the Limerick goal, as the Na Piarsaigh clubwoman denied Kelly with another point-black stop.

There was sealing scores Orlaith Duggan, and a couple of McNamara 45’s to close the win. The Banner now await one of Cork, Waterford and Tipperary who are on the other side of the draw.

Scorers for Limerick: C Costello (0-3 frees), C Keating (0-2 frees) 0-4 each; C Lyons, O Kelleher, S O’Brien 0-1 each 

Scorers for Clare: L McNamara 0-8 (0-3 frees, 0-3 ‘45’); O Duggan 0-3; A O’Loughlin 1-2; E Kelly, R Foley 0-1 each.

Limerick: L O’Neill (Na Piarsaigh); T Dore (Charleville), M Creamer (Cappamore), M Quaid (C) (Bruff); M Ryan (Bruff), A Larkin (Mungret/St. Paul’s) M O’Callaghan (Bruff); O Kelleher (Croagh/Kilfinny), C Costello (Adare); C Lyons (Monaleen), S O’Callaghan (Adare), C Ryan (Doon); S O’Brien (Templeglantine), L Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), C Keating (Cappamore).

Subs: A Ó Tiarnaigh for Larkin (49 -inj), E Madigan for C Ryan (49), L Fennelly (Cappamore) for Boylan (57), S Woulfe (Templeglantine) for O’Callaghan (61).

Clare: D Murphy (Clarecastle); C Grogan (Clooney-Quin), S Daly (Scariff-Ogonnelloe), C Kelly (Kilkishen), C Hehir (JC) (Inagh-Kilnamona), L Ryan (Inagh Kilnamona); C Carmody (Kilmaley), O Duggan (Clooney-Quin); M Scanlan (Sixmilebridge), N O’Dea (JC) (Kilmaley), A Keane (Inagh-Kilnamona); E Kelly (Truagh-Clonlare), A O’Loughlin (Truagh-Clonlara), L McNamara (Feakle-Killanena).

Subs: R Foley (Truagh-Clonlara) for Scanlan (40), A Walsh (Scariff-Ogonnelloe) for Ryan (53), Z Y Spillane (Feakle) for E. Kelly (55), C Morey for Hehir (56), A Keating for O’Loughlin for (61).

Referee: D Kirwan (Cork)

More in this section

Carlow v Offaly - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Round 1 Offaly resurgence continues after Leinster U20 HC win over Galway
Kildare v Monaghan - Allianz Football League Division 1 Kilkenny GAA referees strike goes ahead as Gardai probe threat
Dessie Ward with Dylan McHugh and Paul Conroy 5/3/2023 Football team news: Dessie Ward fit to start for Monaghan
Tyrone v Antrim - Ulster GAA Minor Football Championship Group B

Ulster MFC roundup: Wins for Derry, Cavan, Tyrone and Fermanagh

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd