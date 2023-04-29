Ulster MFC roundup: Wins for Derry, Cavan, Tyrone and Fermanagh

There were wins for Derry, Cavan, Tyrone, and Fermanagh in the latest rounds of the Ulster minor football championship.
Derry had a 3-12 to 0-6 win over Donegal in their round 4 encounter at Ballybofey. The game was effectively over as a contest at half-time as Derry led 2-6 to 0-3 at the short whistle.
Donegal are already assured of their place in the last four.
Cavan had a comfortable 1-16 to 1-7 win over Armagh in their round 3 encounter at the Athletic Grounds.
It was Cavan's second win in a row as, despite some wayward shooting, they had far too much for their hosts.
Goals were key for Fermanagh as they defeated Down by 4-8 to 1-10 in their round 4 encounter at Brewster Park.
Elsewhere Tyrone put a very poor Antrim to the sword with a 8-17 to 0-2 win over Antrim in their round 3 game at O'Neills Healy Park.