There were wins for Derry, Cavan, Tyrone, and Fermanagh in the latest rounds of the Ulster minor football championship
Ulster MFC roundup: Wins for Derry, Cavan, Tyrone and Fermanagh

COMFORTABLE WIN: Darragh Donaghy of Tyrone scores his side's fifth goal during the Ulster GAA Minor Football Championship Group B match against Antrim at O’Neill's Healy Park in Omagh. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 17:58
Cian Locke

There were wins for Derry, Cavan, Tyrone, and Fermanagh in the latest rounds of the Ulster minor football championship.

Derry had a 3-12 to 0-6 win over Donegal in their round 4 encounter at Ballybofey. The game was effectively over as a contest at half-time as Derry led 2-6 to 0-3 at the short whistle.

Donegal are already assured of their place in the last four.

Cavan had a comfortable 1-16 to 1-7 win over Armagh in their round 3 encounter at the Athletic Grounds.

It was Cavan's second win in a row as, despite some wayward shooting, they had far too much for their hosts.

Goals were key for Fermanagh as they defeated Down by 4-8 to 1-10 in their round 4 encounter at Brewster Park.

Elsewhere Tyrone put a very poor Antrim to the sword with a 8-17 to 0-2 win over Antrim in their round 3 game at O'Neills Healy Park.

