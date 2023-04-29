Ulster MFC roundup: Wins for Derry, Cavan, Tyrone and Fermanagh

There were wins for Derry, Cavan, Tyrone, and Fermanagh in the latest rounds of the Ulster minor football championship.

Derry had a 3-12 to 0-6 win over Donegal in their round 4 encounter at Ballybofey. The game was effectively over as a contest at half-time as Derry led 2-6 to 0-3 at the short whistle.