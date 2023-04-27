Tipperary, Clare, Limerick and Waterford ready for dramatic conclusion to the Munster MFC round robin

Have the calculators on standby. There’s a strong chance score difference will decide who remains standing in the Munster MFC after this evening’s final round-robin fixtures.

Unbeaten Tipperary are at home to Clare (Semple Stadium, 7pm), with Limerick hosting Waterford (Mick Neville Park, 7pm).

If Tipperary record a third straight round-robin win, then they will progress to the Phase 1 final irrespective of the result from Rathkeale.

But if Clare are successful on their travels and Limerick, as expected, overcome winless Waterford, then three teams will be tied at the top of the table on four points. In that instance, score difference will determine what two advance to the Phase 1 decider and semi-finals proper.

As matters stand, Tipperary’s score difference of +28 is by far the healthiest of the three, courtesy of their 21-point win over Waterford last week. Clare are next with +10, with Limerick on -4.

Were Tipperary to overcome Clare and Limerick to fall at home to Waterford, score difference would then be used to see who from Clare, Limerick, and Waterford takes second spot behind the Premier youngsters.

There is one change to the Limerick team that put four goals past Clare last week to record their first win of the round-robin. Kieran O'Kelly comes into the half-back line at the expense of Cian Costello.

CLARE (Munster MFC v Tipperary): E Byrne (St Breckans); A Killeen (Lissycasey), C Hill (Lissycasey), R Fitzpatrick (St Breckans); A Weaver (Lissycasey), M Kelly (Lissycasey), D Boyle (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield); E Cahill (Kilmurry Ibrickane), B Skerritt (Lissycasey); D Townsend (Cooraclare), D Culligan (Lissycasey), K Deegan-Herlihy (Banner); G Barry (Inagh-Kilnamona), D McMahon (Lissycasey), S O’Connell (Cooraclare).

LIMERICK (Munster MFC v Waterford): S Guerin (Kildimo/Pallaskenry); C O’Sullivan (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), C Buckley (Athea), J Hunt (Athea); K O’Kelly (Croom), C Woulfe (Fr Caseys), S Colgan (Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan); L Óg Glynn (Ahane), E Curry (Athea); A Murphy (Fr Caseys), D Hogan (Mungret St Paul’s), P Phelan (Pallasgreen); T Glynn (Na Piarsaigh), A Lyons (Newcastle West), P Murphy (Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan).

WATERFORD (Munster MFC v Limerick): T Mullally (St Saviours); N Fahey (Rathgormack), M McMaugh (Nire), F Walsh (Fenor); B Kelly (Butlerstown), F O’Brien (Gaultier), S Kennedy (Gaultier); D Jacob (St Saviours), S Prunty (Ballinacourty); L Kiersey (Stradbally), G Long (Nire), D Murphy (Fenor); B Boland (St Saviours), O Buck (Fenor), C Sullivan (Newtown/Ballydurn).