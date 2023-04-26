Strictly business as O’Rourke plots downfall of Déise

Pat Ryan’s appointment of Cappoquin’s Donal ‘Duck’ O’Rourke as coach is arguably the most responsibility an outsider has ever been given in the set-up.
OUTSIDE MAN: Cork coach Donal O'Rourke. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 06:29
John Fogarty

There was a time, a long time, when the presence of a non-native in a Cork senior hurling set-up would have raised an eyebrow but there’s more open-mindedness these days.

Not that they took their cue from the footballers but they were beginning to cut the ties to tradition in 2016 when Peadar Healy brought in Kerry’s Billy Sheehan as coach/selector. After Sheehan came Jason Ryan (Waterford), Cork-based Cian O’Neill (Kildare), Ray Keane (Kerry), and now Galway’s Kevin Walsh.

If football’s outside influence has been a steady flow, the hurlers’ has been a drip. As goalkeeping coaches, Clare’s Christy O’Connor and Kerry’s John ‘Tweek’ Griffin were part of recent hurling set-ups and Dubliner Gary Keegan has advised as a performance coach.

Wexford man Traolach Martin, who worked with Pat Ryan at U20 level and was a selector last season, is part of the seniors’ analysis team but has been living in Cork for five years, on the same assimilation path taken by Larry Tompkins and John Meyler.

However, Ryan’s appointment of Cappoquin’s Donal ‘Duck’ O’Rourke as coach is arguably the most responsibility an outsider has ever been given in the set-up. Undoubtedly a departure and yet it hardly caused a ripple given his time spent playing with Sarsfields and recently coaching Erin’s Own.

As a player, O’Rourke was a goalkeeper right through his career from underage days with Melleray and Cappoquin to when he switched to Sarsfields in the mid-2000s when he played alongside Ryan.

Work commitments brought him back to Waterford where he later lined out for the intermediates in 2008. The following January, he was given a run with the seniors under Davy Fitzgerald in the Waterford Crystal competition and challenge games.

In 2014, he kept the net for Affane-Cappoquin as they claimed county and Munster intermediate honours, beating Bruff in the provincial final but losing to Antrim’s O’Donovan Rossa in an All-Ireland semi-final.

Coaching-wise, his reputation in Waterford was predicated on two years in charge of the senior camogie side in 2018 and ‘19, guiding them to a first senior championship win in that first season.

Initially, his name was mentioned to succeed Páraic Fanning as Waterford senior hurling manager in 2019 before Liam Cahill was appointed. He was also interviewed for the U20 position in late 2021 when it went to Gary O’Keeffe.

In 2020, he coached Erin’s Own to the Cork Premier SHC semi-final and continued in the role into 2021 when he also prepared the Galway senior camogie team as they claimed an All-Ireland title.

It’s a coaching journey an upward curve but there are few more daunting assignments in hurling than Cork. But there is plenty of support in a proven management team. Like Kieran Kingston before him, Ryan is Cork manager having previously been Cork coach and while he is delegating more, the vision remains his. The inclusion of his former club-mate O’Rourke is aimed at complementing it at the same time providing a perspective that mightn’t have been there previously.

That their first championship test comes against O’Rourke’s native Waterford on Sunday adds to the plot.

CHAMPIONSHIP HURLING IS BACK: Padraig Fitzgerald of Waterford holds off Limerick players as Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald watches on during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Waterford and Limerick at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

