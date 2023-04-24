Early goals crucial as Kerry defeat Cork to win Munster U20 football title

Munster U20 football final

Kerry 2-12 Cork 1-6

Goals had made Kerry’s Munster U20 semi-final a nightmare they almost didn’t wake up from. Goals made the provincial decider a dream they never wanted to end.

Kerry’s semi-final had seen two goals scored inside the opening 13 minutes. Monday evening’s decider bore witness to two goals inside three and a half minutes.

At this point, it is probably prudent to point out the outstanding difference between Kerry’s panicked first and potent second championship outings.

Where they were the ones leaking green flags last week, here they were raising them. Tomás Ó Sé’s midweek plumbing job had done the trick.

The result delivers the Kingdom a 30th Munster title at this age grade. The result moves them on to an All-Ireland semi-final against the big dogs from Sligo on Saturday week. The result means their championship campaign runs for longer than seven days.

In Cork’s desperately one-sided semi-final against Limerick, they conceded neither a goal nor a score from play across the 60-plus minutes. Here, they had been hit on both fronts within 23 seconds of the start.

The visitors took the throw-in. Jack Clifford moved possession to Cian McMahon. The latter drove through and finished.

Clifford, to also give him his dues, did so much carrying and driving throughout that first half. In a contest where there were few standouts, his middle third workload shone through.

The St Michael’s Foilmore youngster was the one new addition to the Kerry team that had fallen past Clare. Rob Monahan’s semi-final red had stuck, necessitating a personnel switch in attack. But given the unflattering rapsheet of the defence coming out of Tralee last week, it was something of a surprise to find there wasn’t a single change at the back.

The defence, though opened for seven goal chances, were breached only once. And when they were eventually beaten by a Niall Kelly rebound, the clock was in the third minute of second half injury-time and the result long settled. It was at the far end where the clinical touch was to be found.

Aaron O’Shea kicked Kerry’s opening point inside two minutes. Another two minutes further on and the scoreboard read 2-1 to 0-0 in their favour.

McMahon was finisher turned provider. Midfielder Cillian Burke, despite hitting the deck, angled his body to get a successful kick away.

Cork could also have had two goals early doors. Their spear, it proved, was not as sharp. Darragh Murray and Paddy O’Driscoll both sent their efforts wide of the target.

O’Driscoll provided their opening point on four minutes. It was to prove their sole score from play of the entire first half. It was to prove the sole score from play provided by a member of Cork's starting team in either half.

Kerry’s last four points of the half were kicked by William Shine, two from play and two from the placed ball. No more than the semi-final, the full-forward made his presence felt.

The half-time scoreline read 2-5 to 0-4. That seven-point gap travelled in only one direction thereafter. Keith Evans and sub Luke Crowley both kicked a brace. Kerry were at their ease as the clock wound down.

If last Monday was a scare, then this was surprisingly comfortable.

Cork sub Niall Kelly accounted for their second half 1-2. This was one long evening to forget for Bobbie O’Dwyer’s young charges.

Scorers for Kerry: W Shine (0-6, 0-2 frees); C Burke, C McMahon (1-0); K Evans, L Crowley (0-2 each); J Nagle, A O’Shea (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: N Kelly (1-2); H O’Connor (0-3 frees); P O’Driscoll (0-1).

Kerry: K Mackessy (Finuge); C O’Donoghue (St Mary's), A Moynihan (Rathmore), J Nagle (Austin Stacks); K O Sullivan (Glenflesk), A Heinrich (Austin Stacks), P O'Leary (Gneeveguilla); C Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine), C O’Connell (Castlegregory); J Clifford (St Michael's Foilmore), T O’Donnell (Castlegregory), K Evans (Keel); C McMahon (Dr Crokes), W Shine (Killarney Legion), A O Shea (Listry).

Subs: L Crowley (Glenflesk) for O’Shea (41); D O’Callaghan (Kilcummin) for O’Donoghue (48); C Lynch (Glenflesk) for O’Sullivan (54); C Foley (Kilcummin) for O’Donnell (56); R Stack (Beale) for Clifford (59).

Cork: C Dungan (Carrigaline); D Twomey (Ballinascarthy), J O'Driscoll (Valley Rovers), D Murray (Glanmire); T O'Mahony (Castlehaven), T Walsh (Kanturk), S Brady (Ballygarvan); L O'Connell (Ballincollig), S Dore (Ballincollig); R O'Sullivan (Newcestown), H O'Connor (Newmarket), P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers); P O'Rourke (Carbery Rangers), O Corcoran (St Mary's), T Cunningham (Kilshannig).

Subs: E Nash (Douglas) for Dore (24, inj); N Kelly (Newcestown) for O’Driscoll (HT); R Corkery (Nemo Rangers) for O’Rourke (39); M Quirke (Ballinora) for O’Mahony (47); E de Búrca (St Michael’s) for Cunningham (52).

Referee: J Hayes (Limerick).