James Horan: Galway look great in most areas but there’s more to do

At half-time on Sunday, Galway had powered their way to outright favourites for this year's All-Ireland.

The last 30 minutes of the first half of the Connacht semi-final was a dominant display, powered from the back by Dylan McHugh and, as ever, Sean Kelly. Johnny Heaney was providing the assists for Damien Comer to terrorise Roscommon defenders. It was Galway’s overall pattern and flow of play that had their Roscommon opponents at sixes and sevens.

Ball was moved quickly, players positioning and timing were good, attacking and defensive shape was on point, and the endless runs from Sweeney, McGrath, Kelly, and Heaney had Galway stretching their hosts to breaking point. They were physical, fast, varied their play, with everything executed at high tempo. Galway were moving the ball into the danger zone a lot better than heretofore.

The game underwent a dramatic transformation in the early stages of the second half even if it started with the magical Ian Burke hand-passing a Paul Conroy delivery over the bar. The most intelligent space creator and play-linker in the game. Fascinating how he plays - one of the only players you don’t want to see kick it!

However, Galway were suddenly on the ropes. Mistakes, turnovers, and momentum all turned. Roscommon were now energised. Two of the best foot passers in the game, Paul Conroy and John Daly, gave away poor turnovers that fed Roscommon momentum. Consequently this cranked up pressure on Galway’s kick out. When the wheels come off for Galway, their kick out comes under massive scrutiny.

They were behind in the blink of an eye and during this five-minute period, the Rossies had the chances to go four or five points ahead. Conor Daly had a goal chance and Conor Cox needed to be better with his handling. This gave Galway crucial breathing space as they set about regaining poise and control - a task that they achieved easier than it ought to have been. Damien Comer's fortuitous goal helped, but Galway were better and look to be developing.

We know from the last number of years that Galway’s defence has been strong, positioned very deep with heavy numbers. It was both a strength and a weakness. There is evidence it is evolving. The decision-making of defenders is good, with opposition players being left early when not in the risk zone, with Galway now leaving one to two players in a more progressive position, along with Comer and Walsh.

The movement of ball from defence to attack was markedly quicker and slicker. There are a few reasons for same: Ian Burke’s movement and positioning ahead of the ball kept Roscommon defenders occupied, Johnny Maher in the middle is such an honest player who absolutely empties himself for the cause. His running channels (usually straight and down the middle/right hand side), are also pulling opposition players in all directions.

Also Dylan McHugh is turning into a monster for Galway in recent games, with the pace and courage to bomb forward early and often, again making opposition think defensively. With Johnny Heaney already running hard on turnover from Galway’s centre half back spot, they have runners and options everywhere. The menace at the tip of the spear in Shane Walsh and Damien Comer make Galway a frightening side in transition.

Of course, there are still areas they will examine, mainly in the set play category. Galway, on their own kick outs, appeared clueless, often clustering - which is a rubbish option on your own kick out - at the centre half back position and on the signal, running towards and outwards in phases. All Roscommon were doing was having their forwards high and on the outside locations of the Galway cluster. It’s the old 'stack' kick out option and easy to defend. Galway’s keeper does not have the range of kick trajectory to make plays that only have a second or two window for delivery. Galway’s kick out comes under too much pressure too often. They have time to increase probabilities of winning easier ball here.

The other area for internal scrutiny is their press on opposition kick outs. Against Roscommon, Galway went with a high press. At times, they had seven inside the Roscommon defensive 45. However, the press was not connected, midfielders and half backs were too deep and the full back line was also lying deep.

The net effect gave Roscommon all the space they needed for the three-quarter chip kick out. Roscommon won 11 from 11 when under a high press in the first half. That demonstrates how ineffective Galway were. With the high press, the whole team, all 15 must be part of it. If going high, midfielders need to push up aggressively, supporting the half forward line, backed up by half backs standing in front of their men and supporting the midfielders.

The full back line sits just behind the half back line - in effect, the whole team is in a box formation that squeezes the life out of opponents. There is no space to hit someone free. There is risk, of course, and if one man does not commit or fulfil his duty, the opposition get out and you can be into a scramble defence immediately.

Galway's intention, I presume, was to push and squeeze but only half the team did it. That’s worse than no one doing it as it divides you as a team and the opposition can take out half of your team with a simple kick. Galway look great but there's more to do.

One other point of note, a frustrating point at that around the decision-making of players when they receive the ball. It is a trend I just cannot fathom. The number of players who receive the ball and without even scanning for the progressive or best play, simply shovel it back to some other player behind them.

How many times do you see a wing forward, for example, running out from their position towards a colleague who is carrying out the ball, take a hand pass and without looking, assessing, or scanning for a progressive play, they pass it backwards to a player in their eye line. It's madness!

When you have possession of the ball, you scan and look for the best option - that may be an early forward kick pass, a progress hand pass, a solo or, in certain instances, a backwards pass to a fellow player. There could be a free man inside screaming for ball, a real goal chance, but he will not be seen. The idea of passing is to score (according to Pep).

This idea of just shovelling back the ball from where it came is hardly some master plan that’s an intricate and amazing system of play to mystify everyone present. Quite the contrary, it’s a player not doing what’s best for the team. Look to be progressive, assess options and execute the skills. A huge amount of players are not switched on nowadays to progressive, risk-based plays, that can ultimately win games and add to the thrill level of our game.

Surely have a think first before you just throw it backwards.