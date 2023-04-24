Subscriber

Dalo's Hurling Show: Hype and the Limerick machine, Morris majors and the Tipp turnaround

Tom Dempsey, Mark Landers and TJ Ryan review the opening weekend of hurling championship with Anthony Daly. 
Dalo's Hurling Show: Hype and the Limerick machine, Morris majors and the Tipp turnaround

 

Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 14:53

Have Limerick been contaminated by outside forces such as Marko? 

Has Liam Cahill turned Tipp around already?

Are there positive signs for Clare despite the leakage of goals?

Is it time to give the referees a break?

But will we soon see players give themselves a yellow card?

Is there any hope for Wexford?

Have Antrim missed their chance?

And much more.

In partnership with Renault Ireland.

You can get generate your personalised link to add this show to your podcast app under our series player here and more information about how to do this is available here.

More in this section

Another fixture clash affecting Cork dual players Another fixture clash affecting Cork dual players
Kerry v Galway - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final GAA confirm Sam Maguire start date for four provincial football finalists
Lidl Teams of the 2023 leagues revealed Lidl Teams of the 2023 leagues revealed
#Podcast - GAA#Podcasts - GAA#Podcasts - Home
David Clifford 24/4/2023

David Clifford says he would have no issue with Munster final being in Ennis

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd