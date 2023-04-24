David Clifford says he would have no issue with Munster final being in Ennis

Kerry captain David Clifford says it won't be a problem if they're dispatched to Ennis and Cusack Park for the Munster football final.

Clare manager Colm Collins stated after his team's weekend win over Limerick that he would be 'delighted' to play the Kingdom in Ennis.

With no home and away arrangement in place between the counties, it could be an opportunity to begin one and to stage the first meeting in Clare.

That would clearly hand an advantage to Clare though speaking on Monday afternoon at a SuperValu promotion, reigning Footballer of the Year Clifford said it wasn't a concern.

"I know there seems to be some sort of neutral agreement between Kerry and Clare," said Clifford. "I'm not sure, look, you'd always push to try to have a home game if you were in their shoes. We'll see how it pans out."

Asked if it would annoy him to hand home advantage to Clare for the decider, Clifford shook his head.

"No, it would be grand," said the full-forward who said he is simply looking forward to being in another provincial final. "Yeah, exactly. It was good to get over Tipperary on Saturday. We always get a tough test from Clare, any time we've played them, so yeah, we'll be expecting the exact same again this time around."

It remains to be seen whether playing a Division 3 team, Tipp, and a Division 2 team, Clare, both of whom were relegated in their league campaigns, will have any effect on Kerry when they compete in the new All-Ireland group campaign though Clifford doesn't think so.

"It's been the case in Munster before, that there's been no other Division 1 team in Munster for I don't know how many years," he said. "It's kind of been the same thing every year. I'm not sure if a league ranking really matters when it comes to a Championship game.

"We know we're going to get a tough test off Clare. I wouldn't see it as us being undercooked and even if we were, that's the great thing about the round robin - any team that comes through the round robin is going to be well tested and you're hopefully going to be in a good position come a quarter-final."

*David Clifford was speaking at the launch of SuperValu's sponsorship of the All-Ireland senior football championship and this year's #CommunityIncludesEveryone campaign.