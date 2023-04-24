Déise backroom team member facing lengthy ban after Gearóid Hegarty incident 

The Waterford backroom member who interfered with Gearóid Hegarty in Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 1 game is facing a lengthy suspension.

Shown a red card by referee Liam Gordon, the individual is likely to be barred from assisting the Déise for the remainder of the season arising from the second-half incident as it could fall under the disrepute category of offences.

The Waterford man left the dug-out to make contact with Hegarty after the Limerick forward had fouled Conor Gleeson on the Kinane Stand sideline, leading to his second booking and resultant sending off.

At Congress in February, the GAA voted to make any physical interference by a team official towards a player an eight-week ban.

However, the incident in question appears to be more serious and could see a disrepute charge levelled at the backroom team member, who would have been listed in Waterford’s list of mentors for pitch enclosure privileges.

The Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) will study Gordon’s report before they hand down the proposed punishment. The counties might escape fines for the sideline row, although Cork and Kilkenny were handed down fines for the unsavoury scenes in the second half of their Division 1 semi-final last month.

Hegarty, who was incensed by the Waterford man’s actions, is not at risk of a ban as his previous double yellow card sending off came just outside the 48-week window in last year’s Munster SHC final round draw against Clare in Ennis, which would likely be struck out if it formed part of a proposed cumulative sanction.

Speaking to RTÉ afterwards, Limerick manager John Kiely said he hoped the GAA would act on the matter following Hegarty’s foul.

“When you are on a yellow, you are always at risk of getting caught with another. We understood hat ourselves at half-time. The piece after that was very disappointing and hopefully it will be dealt with accordingly."

Limerick themselves face an anxious wait to learn if Seamus Flanagan will be cited for a head-high hit on Stephen Bennett in the first half of Sunday’s game.

While Gordon dealt with hurley-to-helmet contact incidents such as Bennett’s on Diarmaid Byrnes and Barry Nash’s on Bennett with yellow cards, he didn’t appear to make a judgement on the Flanagan incident, which could be looked at retrospectively.

The CCCC have already handed down two retrospective bans to Limerick players this year, Kyle Hayes and William O’Donoghue. Limerick chose not to contest either proposed one-match suspension.