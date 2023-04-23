Down's second-half surge deepens Donegal woe

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Down 2-13 Donegal 1-11

A productive 20-minute spell after half-time catapulted Down into the driving seat against Donegal in Páirc Esler on Sunday afternoon.

Conor Laverty’s side still needed a late flurry to push clear after a resurgent Donegal pegged the margin back to a point with seven minutes of normal time to play.

Oisin Gallen made a difference when introduced and can count himself unlucky not to be awarded a free only for Down to counterattack and substitute Andrew Gilmore put the home side two points clear.

It was the final momentum turn before Daniel Guinness, Gilmore and Conor Poland added points to steer Down to a deserving victory.

“It was a significant step for us to get a victory against a really good team in the Championship,” started a content Down assistant manager Marty Clarke after the game.

“We’re fully aware that it is only one step in this year’s Ulster Championship, but it was great for the boys to see it out.

“To have Newry fairly well filled and have Down people out onto the field after a Championship win, it was an important stage in our journey.”

It’s the first time Donegal have lost an opening championship game since their 2010 defeat to a Down team including Clarke and current manager Conor Laverty.

There was a minute silence in memory before the game for former GAA President Mick Loftus before the visitors hit the ground running.

A long ball from Michael Langan made a goal for Jason McGee. The flight of the ball eluded Anthony Doherty and Niall McParland, leaving McGee in the clear and he tucked under goalkeeper Niall Kane.

It took nine minutes for the home team to register a score, a Pat Havern free after man of the match Ryan Johnston was involved in the move.

Michael Langan then limped out with what looked like a hamstring injury in the opening quarter.

Daire Ó Baoill added a Donegal point before Down hit back with a Johnson mark after collecting a Ceilum Doherty pass then kicking over on the turn, making the score 1-1 to 0-2 after 11 minutes.

Caolan Ward put a goal between the teams before the score of the half. Kane’s kick-out found Ryan McEvoy on the wing. Daniel Guinness kicked down the wing to the run of Eugene Branagan. After the Kilcoo debutant was bottled up, Liam Kerr chip-lifted the ball and sped away from Caolan McColgan to blast to the net at Patton’s near post.

Havern had Down ahead for the first time in the 22nd minute before Baoill floated over a beauty from outside the Down cover. Niall Kane then came to the Down rescue with a save to deny Caolan McGonagle in the breakaway.

Ryan Johnston slotted over a mark before a Patton ‘45’ saw the sides level at the break, 1-4 each.

There were two goal chances at the start of the second half. Guinness was denied by a combination of Ward and Eoghan Bán Gallagher before Danny Magill made a huge block on Caolan McColgan.

Donegal went ahead before Down’s had their match-winning spell, led by Ryan Johnston. He fired over from a mark with Eugene kicking over from the wing for a 1-7 to 1-5 lead.

Then came another hammer blow with a Pat Havern penalty after a foul on Ryan Johnston in the 53rd minute.

“When they [Donegal] got those four [scores] in a row to bring it back to one point I think we actually lost that next kick-out but then we won it back and got a score – and that was a really big moment for us,” Clarke added.

Donegal had the chances to get back into the game. When a Shaun Patton free pinged down off the posts, the ball landed in the arms of Pierce Laverty and a later fisted effort from Jason McGee could’ve ended up in the breadbasket of goalkeeper Kane. There was power behind it and a goal would’ve levelled matters.

It was the last throw of Donegal’s dice as Conor Poland and Andrew Gilmore sealed the deal with stoppage time points.

Scorers for Down: Pat Havern (1-3f, 1 pen, 3 frees), Ryan Johnston (0-3, 2m), Liam Kerr (1-0), Daniel Guinness, Andrew Gilmore (0-2, 1 free), Eugene Branagan, Conor Poland and Danny Magill (0-1 each).

Scorers for Donegal: Jason McGee (1-1), Daire Ó Baoill (0-3), Conor O’Donnell, Ciaran Thompson (frees) (0-2 each), Oisin Gallen, Shaun Patton (45) and Caolan Ward (0-1 each).

DOWN: N Kane; P Laverty, A Doherty; N McParland; D Magill, D Guinness, M Rooney; S Annett, R McEvoy; C Doherty, R Johnston, L Kerr, D McAleenan; P Havern, E Branagan.

Subs: C Francis for S Annett (50), A Gilmore for E Branagan (54), S Johnston for R Johnston (INJ 61), C Poland for S McParland (66), G Collins for D McAleenan (71).

DONEGAL: S Patton; M Curran, B McCole, C Ward; C McColgan, S McMenamin, E Bán Gallagher; C McGonagle, H McFadden; D Ó Baoill, M Langan, C Thompson; C O'Donnell; J McGee, J Brennan.

Subs: Luke McGlynn for M Langan (Inj 16), Oisin Gallen for H McFadden (46), Kieran Tobin for C Ward (50), Rory O’Donnell for S McMenamin (66), Kane Barrett for L McGlynn (71).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).