'Dr Mickey knew his volunteerism would help and benefit others'

Former GAA president Dr Mick Loftus, who died at the weekend aged 93, was one of life's true gentlemen, says Mayo GAA chair Seamus Tuohy.

“Dr Mickey was such a kind and caring person. He just loved the GAA and he loved giving back to his club, community, his county and his country. Everyone associated with Mayo GAA had a respectful word to say about Dr Mickey and he will be sorely missed by everyone in the GAA community."

A member of Mayo’s last All-Ireland senior winning panel in 1951 during a four-year senior career, Crossmolina man Loftus also enjoyed a strong refereeing career, taking charge of two senior football finals in the 1960s, before entering GAA administration.

After chairing the Connacht Council, Loftus became GAA president in 1985 serving up to ‘87.

Running a medical practice in north Mayo as well as being a coroner in the region, Loftus was outspoken on alcohol abuse and critical of the GAA’s commercial relationship with alcohol companies before it ended in the last decade. He was also a strong advocate of masters (over 40s) GAA competitions.

“Off the field, Dr Mickey was a brilliant administrator," Tuohy added. "He just loved to see progress and he was always willing to put his shoulder to the wheel and roll up his sleeves. Dr Mickey never looked or asked for praise. He did it because he loved the GAA and he knew his volunteerism would help and benefit others."

Current GAA President Larry McCarthy extended his sympathies on behalf of the GAA.

“It was with great sadness that we learnt of Dr Loftus’ passing. He gave a lifetime to the GAA in a variety of different ways excelling both as a player and referee before embarking on an administrative career that led him to lead the Association as President.

“His views on physical activity and fitness and healthy living generally, were well known and it could be said he was a man ahead of time. He made a profound impact on the Association.

“On behalf of the wider GAA family I would like to offer his family and wide circles of friends our sympathies on his passing."