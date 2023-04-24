'Calm' Limerick survive stern Waterford test

Munster SHC: Waterford 0-19 Limerick 1-18

Limerick can consider their guts checked after this engagement. It may not have been the parade some pundits and supporters expected but they exhibited grace under fire to extend their unbeaten championship run to 16 games.

Losing Gearóid Hegarty to a second yellow card dismissal in the 47th minute four minutes after Aaron Gillane’s penalty was stopped by Billy Nolan, the trigger moments were pointed towards them. But they were able to step up with the next four points and did enough to keep a plucky Waterford at bay.

For long periods, they had been ruffled. The flow that had been such an integral part of their charm was absent especially in their usual championship third quarter. Cian Lynch’s magic wand was thwarted as Waterford made a launchpad out of their half-back line, Limerick’s diagonal delivery was stilted and the challengers edged the midfield battle too.

For all the notes John Kiely had on this scrappy display, he was delighted with the response to losing Hegarty after he was booked a second time for a foul on Conor Gleeson. “Hats off to the lads for that. The way they kept calm, kept composed. Kept our shape.

“We really battled hard inside our own 45 that last 15 minutes. I think that was the key piece. The high balls were coming in, there were a huge amount of balls coming in to the full-back line. We got one man up, contested hard on the ground, we're smart in using the ball, getting it out through the field. We won a few vital frees.

“Very happy with that aspect of the game. Other aspects, which we will clearly need to improve on, our own puck-out being one of them for next Saturday night.”

Whether Waterford felt it was within them to pull off a shock and claim only their second ever Munster SHC round-robin win is another hanging question. On their designated home pitch, they were embarrassingly represented and there was scant encouragement from the 20,267 crowd as they shadowed Limerick in the closing stages, a failing as it was last year against Limerick in TUS Gaelic Grounds.

They will regret their eight second-half wides, Stephen Bennett’s short-range free being blocked and Austin Gleeson’s kicked point being disallowed. Dessie Hutchinson missed an easy opening early in the second half.

At the death, the conviction didn’t seem to be there, which for a team with little championship form was hardly surprising. It was left to the exciting Patrick Fitzgerald to provide a late goal chance but he volleyed a shot wide after a driving run from his fellow substitute Austin Gleeson.

“We had a few easy chances that we should have put over the bar,” said Davy Fitzgerald. “You don’t get many opportunities over the last seven or eight years to beat Limerick.”

As Fitzgerald admitted, Waterford had been tentative starting out. They had been sloppy in gathering puckouts and too many of Billy Nolan’s targets were isolated. Limerick were 0-5 to 0-1 up after 10 minutes largely because their opponents couldn’t get out of the blocks.

The loss of captain Declan Hannon to injury didn’t seem to upset Limerick as they advanced into an 0-8 to 0-2 lead by the 19th minute. Waterford were then hit by a perfect storm. Seconds before Seamus Flanagan was raising a green flag to put Limerick eight ahead, the game’s other starting centre-back Tadhg de Búrca went down clutching his ankle and had to be replaced.

Limerick’s handsome support were in full voice in the 21st minute when Flanagan scooped the ball over Nolan and found the net with his second opportunity.

However, Waterford scored four of the next five points, all of them Stephen Bennett frees as Limerick’s tackling discipline escaped them for a period. A couple of Limerick frees stretched the gap to seven but Bennett fired back with a brace of frees and Jamie Barron posted only his side’s third point from play to make it a four-point game, 1-11 to 0-10.

The stop-start nature of the first half when 11 of the 22 scores were frees interrupted Limerick, Kiely felt.

"I think the ball was only in play for something like 14 minutes in the first half, which is an extraordinarily small amount of time. That's quite simply down to the amount of stoppages in the game. Listen, we can't control that. I suppose it was the nature of the way the two teams engaged with each other as well at times."

Waterford can head towards Cork on Sunday with more expectation than hope but Fitzgerald is wary of how much this effort took out of them.

“I just hope the lads can get their energy back because they are an unbelievable bunch of boys. I am telling you. I have worked with a lot of teams.

“Since I started with them last year, they were hurt from last year, they were hurt from how they played last year. I have said this to the Waterford public at times; we haven’t got to where we want. We are still working on it but after four and a half months we have definitely improved. Just give us time and we will see where we go.

“But today is a day we fought. We had the chances to get the result. It wouldn’t have been a sneaky result, it would have been a result we would have deserved if we would have got it.”

Scorers for Waterford: S. Bennett (0-12, 10 frees); D. Hutchinson (0-3); J. Barron, Patrick Fitzgerald, C. Gleeson, A. Gleeson (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane (0-7, 5 frees); S. Flanagan (1-1); D. Byrnes (0-3, 2 frees); P. Casey, G. Hegarty, T. Morrissey (0-2 each); B. Nash (0-1).

WATERFORD: B. Nolan, C. Gleeson, C. Prunty, M. Fitzgerald; C. Lyons, T. de Búrca, J. Fagan; J. Barron (j-c), N. Montgomery; C. Dunford, S. Bennett (j-c), D. Lyons; D. Hutchinson, M. Kiely, J. Prendergast.

Subs: T. Barron for T. de Búrca (inj 23); A. Gleeson for C. Dunford (51); Paudie Fitzgerald for N. Montgomery, Patrick Fitzgerald for J. Prendergast (both 61).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; S. Finn, D. Morrissey, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), K. Hayes; D. O’Donovan, W. O’Donoghue; G. Hegarty, C. Lynch, T. Morrissey; S. Flanagan, A. Gillane, P. Casey.

Subs: M. Casey for D. Hannon (inj 15); C. O’Neill for S. Flanagan (60); D. Reidy for W. O’Donoghue (69); C. Boylan for P. Casey (70+4).

Sent off: G. Hegarty (second yellow, 47).

Referee: L. Gordon (Galway).