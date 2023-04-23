Impressive Galway battle past Roscommon to secure Connacht final spot

Roscommon 1-9 Galway 1-13

Galway sent a notice to the rest of the country that should be factored in ahead of the summer. Damien Comer remains a ferocious full forward, they now possess an awesome defence and it will require a well-thought-out masterplan to outsmart their current sideline.

Roscommon were relentless as expected and produced a terrific spell to start the second half, but for much of this tie they didn’t play well. In fact, for the entire first half they were not allowed to. Their attack was suffocated, held scoreless for 36 minutes. It was classic Cian O’Neill and the same plan deployed in the league final. Let them have the kickout and swallow them whole when they reach the 45.

Two minutes before the half-time whistle, Diarmuid Murtagh ploughed a lonely furrow into the attacking third. He was met by John Daly, Dylan McHugh and Paul Conroy who chewed him up and spat the ball out for another counterattack. If The Sunday Game are squeezed for time, they should play that clip and pair it with Sean Kelly’s late block on Enda Smith. It told the tale.

After ten minutes, goalkeeper Conor Carroll tried a long punt into Dylan Ruane who had gravitated inside early on only for the ball to break kindly for the criminally underrated Johnny Heaney. His pass found Comer and he was fouled deep in Roscommon territory for a Shane Walsh free to level it up. For the reminder of the half, Galway wrapped their hands around the contest and held tight.

Heaney’s fingerprints were all over that dominance. Later he collected a sloppy Ciaran Murtagh handpass and set Comer away for a one-on-one goal chance smashed straight at Carroll.

The All-Star collected the rebound and tapped over. Comer had another goal chance soon after and this time it was David Murray who denied the green flag. The pair linked up again before the turnaround as a Heaney handpass set the powerful forward away again for his third score.

At the turnaround Galway were four clear. Then Roscommon did what they constantly do under Davy Burke and mustered a heroic response. Murtagh’s curler from the top of the D paved the way for a 1-3 burst to blow this Connacht semi-final wide open.

The goal was a sensational move. A Ben O’Carroll diagonal ball found Enda Smith who set the oncoming Murtagh away and ignited the stand. For the next five minutes the two number tens went tit-for-tat and punch-for-punch. Matthew Tierney landed a mark, Murtagh struck back on the loop. Tierney did the exact same with his left and it was all square once again.

The last swing came with a Dylan McHugh shot that crashed off the post. Comer was planted at the edge of the square and reacted well to collect the rebound and calmly slot past Carroll.

He might not get man of the match, but special mention must go to John Maher. In 2020 he made his Galway debut and was pulled off at half-time during a Mayo drumming. He returned to the fold in 2023 as a man on a mission and has comfortably been their best midfielder so far this season. His second of the afternoon re-established Galway’s lead.

Robert Finnerty, Cillian McDaid, Daniel O’Flaherty and Dessie Connelly all came on before the end. Yet another reminder. Galway found a way. And there is more to come.

Scorers for Roscommon: Ciaran Murtagh 1-6 (3 frees), Cian McKeon 0-2, Conor Daly 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Damien Comer 1-4, Shane Walsh 0-2 (2 free), Matthew Tierney 0-2 (1 mark), John Maher 0-2, Johnny Heaney 0-1, Cathal Sweeney 0-1.

Roscommon: C Carroll; C Hussey, C Daly, D Murray; N Daly, B Stack, E McCormack; K Doyle, D Ruane; C Murtagh, C Lennon, E Smith; B O’Carroll, D Smith, D Murtagh.

Subs: C McKeon for D Smith (half-time), C Cox for D Murtagh (47), C Connolly for O’Carroll (58), R Hughes for Daly (60), D Cregg for Ruane (65).

Galway: B Power; J McGrath, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, C Sweeney; P Conroy, J Maher; M Tierney, J Heaney, P Cooke; I Burke, D Comer, S Walsh.

Subs: R Finnerty for Heaney (60), C McDaid for Cooke (66), D O’Flaherty for Sweeney (70), D Conneely for Burke (70).

Referee: D Gough (Meath).