Now Tony McEntee wants to test Sligo progress against Sam's best

Connacht SFC semi-final: Sligo 2-16 New York 0-6

As the second half became a slog to watch and nobody would have objected had referee Barry Cassidy ended things prematurely, it was clear that this was a shock never likely to happen.

Sligo, replicating the form that brought them promotion and AFL Division 4 silverware, secured passage to a first Connacht SFC decider since 2015 with a ninth successive win of this already progressive campaign.

In Saturday's rain at an overcast Markievicz Park, Sligo won by 16 points against New York, whose fairytale penalty shoot-out defeat of Leitrim was quickly forgotten as they endured a horror show against superior opponents.

Goals after five minutes and 44 minutes – both from full-forward Patrick O'Connor – meant that Sligo avoided a seismic meltdown akin to when they lost away to London in the championship 10 years ago.

Ahead by seven points at half-time, 1-7 to 0-3, Sligo more than doubled their tally in the second half.

Inside forwards Patrick O'Connor and Niall Murphy supplied 2-1 and 0-5 respectively, pacy Pat Spillane bagged two points, Sean Carrabine pulled the strings at centre-forward, while Sligo's midfield and defence dominated.

New York, who managed just three scores in each half, were poor. Gavin O'Brien's brace of points from play were a treat but there was little else for those waving American flags in the attendance of 5,677 to enthuse about.

Even New York boss Johnny McGeeney, who oversaw New York's first-ever championship win just a few weeks ago at Gaelic Park, didn't expect success against an improving Sligo.

“I thought we would have given a better showing of ourselves – but I didn't think we would beat Sligo,” the Armagh native admitted.

“Sligo are a step up this year, they've played well in Division 4 and you can see that they are a very well-drilled side.” He added: “I don't think any of the hype got to our lads after the Leitrim result. We've no complaints about this game, we were well beaten. I thought we were organised and ready but we met a good Sligo team.

“Their first goal was a sucker punch and I think that the early goal in the second half killed it as a contest.”

The other Armagh man on the sideline, Sligo boss Tony McEntee, was pleased with an outcome that ticked off another box – qualification for the Sam Maguire Cup's group phase.

“Our goals at the start of the year were to get promoted and reach a Connacht final – but we're not stopping there. We are looking forward to the Connacht final and the All-Ireland series.

“We want to test ourselves against good teams – we believe we have the quality to do that. The challenge to improve has been set by the players as much as the management.

“While parts of our game was sloppy, particularly our finishing, I thought we played a lot of good football and we made scoring opportunities.”

Scorers for Sligo: Patrick O’Connor (2-1); Niall Murphy (0-5, 2f); Sean Carrabine (0-3, 2f): Pat Spillane (0-2); Cian Lally (0-2); Paul McNamara (0-1); Luke Towey (0-1); Paul Kilcoyne (0-1).

Scorers for New York: Gavin O’Brien (0-2); Adrian Varley (0-2, 1 ‘mark’); Bill Maher (0-1); Connell Ahearne (0-1, 1 ‘mark’).

SLIGO: D Lyons, N Mullen, E McGuinness, E Lyons, B Cox, P McNamara, L Towey, C Lally, P Kilcoyne, K Cawley, S Carrabine, F Cawley, P Spillane, P O’Connor, N Murphy.

Subs: M Gordon for K Cawley, 47; A Reilly for P O’Connor, 49; M Walsh for P Spillane, 53; J Lavin for E McGuinness, 60 (temporary sub); G O’Kelly-Lynch for F Cawley, 63; J Keaney for C Lally, 67.

NEW YORK: M Cunningham, J Boyle, A Campbell, E Kerin, B Maher, R Wharton, S Brosnan, J Glynn, G O’Brien, M Ellis, A Varley, S Carthy, M Brosnan, P Fox, D O’Sullivan.

Subs: C Ahearne for M Brosnan, 31; K Butler for D O’Sullivan, 44; M Queenan for P Fox, 48; N Madine for S Carthy, 54; J Reilly for A Varley, 63; C Keane for R Wharton 67 (temporary sub).

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry).