Signs in Breffni that the provinces are near extinction

Ulster SFC: Cavan 1-14 Armagh 0-12

The constant tinkering under the hood of the All-Ireland championship has yanked the handbrake on the once powerful provincial competitions and Saturday’s Ulster quarter-final was another insight into the road that lies ahead.

The northern arena has long stood as the most imposing bulwark against wider change. It has been a proud, unpredictable and passionate affair at once part of, but also detached from, the longer-term considerations of the Irish summer.

It is an adored listed building. A brick and plaster reminder of a disappearing age. To knock it down, to sacrifice it and lay fresh foundations for a gleaming glass replacement, had always been seen as an overhaul too far.

But change continues unabated. Fuelled by the dereliction elsewhere.

Kerry had already patted Tipperary on the head by the time Cavan and Armagh got through the national anthem.

We’ve experienced too many weekends like these before but, while Ulster was always such a reliable source of antidote to these pestilent disappointments, there was an air of detachment about the occasion and Armagh’s five-point win.

It wasn’t just the game. Even if Armagh led twice by nine points - once late in the first half and again with just over ten minutes to go - and their obvious superiority made a mockery of the expectation that Cavan would be a tricky nut to crack.

The Phoney War nature of it all was particularly evident in the post-match period, after Armagh followed up their preliminary round win against Antrim to bank successive Ulster victories for the first time since their last title in 2008.

Kieran McGeeney took them to the brink of an All-Ireland semi-final last year, and with some scintillating football, but he had tilted at this local windmill for years without ever generating the surge of electricity to make things happen.

This result moves them on to within 70 minutes of a provincial final, but the reaction in the home dressing-room was muted and not just because of the way they invited Cavan back into the conversation after the break.

Maybe it was wistful thinking to imagine that they would be more enthused by lancing that boil of 15 years without a half-decent showing on their own doorstep. To think that the gathering whiff of a shot at an Ulster title would generate a buzz.

Armagh selector Ciaran McKeever stood in the soft rain afterwards and listened to the premise that Armagh’s increasing proximity to silverware surely made any equivocation moot on their part about debates over front doors, back doors and structures.

“This is where people get bogged down. I have five provincials myself and proud of them. We would love these boys here to get their hands on one but we are just so fully focusing on making sure that we have a healthy squad and, we have said it, the Super 16s is when the football starts.

“The GAA want to go a different route, they probably want to lose the provincial championships because there are only two meaningful ones, which is Connacht and ourselves in Ulster. The other two are dead rubbers and, look, we will be going to Clones for an Ulster semi-final next week and going to win. Wherever that takes us it takes us but we’re not firing all our eggs in the one basket.”

It's not that Ulster is redundant as an entity. Whoever claims that Anglo-Celt Cup will savour it but McKeever spoke of the traditional route more in terms of its use in keeping the players sharp and how it facilitates a rotation policy used with the long game in mind.

“It’s hard to beat football,” he explained, stressing the priority that are those All-Ireland group stages by admitting that Armagh held back three players at the weekend that could well have played had it been a game of greater importance.

Strip away the bland ‘one-game-at-a-time’ wallpaper, and the party political broadcast nature of all these utterances, and it’s one more small step forward through the shifting sands of the game at the elite level.

Scorers for Cavan: P Lynch (0-4, 0-1 mark and 0-1 free); G McKiernan (0-3, 0-1 free); C Madden (0-2); C Brady, O Brady (both 0-1); R Galligan (0-1 ‘45’).

Scorers for Armagh: C Turbitt (0-7, 0-3 f); B Crealey (1-0); E Rafferty (0- 1, ‘45’); R Grugan (0-1 free); C O’Neill, G McCabe, S McPartlan (1-0), J Hall and A Murnin (all 0-1).

CAVAN: R Galligan; K Clarke, P Faulkner, J Mc Loughlin; C Brady, O Kiernan, G Smith; G McKiernan, J Smith; C Brady, D McVeety, J McCabe; C Madden, P Lynch, O Brady.

Subs: N Carolan for McLoughlin (29); T Madden for McCabe (HT); C Madden for Kiernan (59); C Moynagh for Smith (64); B Boylan for Brady (68).

ARMAGH: E Rafferty; C O’Neill, A McKay, A Forker; G McCabe, C Mackin, J Og Burns; B Crealey, S McPartlan; S Campbell, J Hall, J Duffy; R Grugan, A Murnin, C Turbitt.

Subs: R O’Neill for Hall (44); A Nugent for Murnin (55); S Sheridan for Crealey (58); C Cumiskey for Duffy (66); C Higgins for McPartlan (69).

Referee: P Faloon (Down).