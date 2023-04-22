Controversial red angers Kildare as Boyle and Conway fire Kerry

Joe McDonagh Cup: Kerry 1-17 Kildare 0-14

Jordan Conway’s injury time goal settled a tense Joe McDonagh Cup in Kerry’s favour at Hawkfield this afternoon, as Stephen Molumphy’s troops piled the pressure onto a Kildare side that has now lost three championship games in succession.

Kildare were hugely aggrieved at the circumstances surrounding Paul Dolan’s dismissal midway through the second half, as it appeared that he had been withdrawn and replaced by substitute Seán Whelan, but Dolan was then called back onto the field by referee Caymon Flynn, who showed the wing back his second yellow card of the game.

Ultimately however, it was the Lily Whites’ lack of punch up front that was to be their undoing. In very wet conditions, albeit on a sound playing surface, they registered just two points from play from their starting forward line, and were heavily depending on excellent defensive play from their central axis of Simon Leacy and Rian Boran to stay in touch.

Pádraig Boyle and Shane Conway were the leading lights up front for Kerry, while Paudie O’Connor, Fionán Mackessy and Darragh Shanahan all hurled well further back down the pitch to help the Kingdom to a 0-9 to 0-6 half-time lead.

Kildare came out of the blocks strongly after half-time with two frees from David Qualter, but they struggled to convert a decent share of possession into scores, and soon fell four points behind, in no small part thanks to strong contributions from Jordan Conway and Niall Mulcahy off the Kerry bench.

Even after Dolan’s dismissal, Kildare continued to battle manfully but three consecutive missed frees cost them dearly, and while Rian Boran and Paddy McKenna both did well to deny Jordan Conway and Pádraig Boyle goals, eventually the pressure told and Conway was able to break free of his marker and rattle the top corner of the Kildare net to settle the tie at the start of injury time.

Scorers for Kerry: P Boyle 0-5 (0-1f), S Conway 0-5 (0-4f), J Conway 1-2, D Shanahan 0-1, E Ross 0-1, C Walsh 0-1, N Mulcahy 0-1, D Goggin 0-1.

Scorers for Kildare: D Qualter 0-8f, C McCabe 0-2, R Boran 0-1, G Keegan 0-1, C Boran 0-1, P McKenna 0-1f.

KERRY: JB O’Halloran; K O’Connor, E Murphy, D Shanahan; J Diggins, E Leen, F Mackessy; P O’Connor, M Leane; E Ross, B Barrett, S Conway; C Walsh, P Boyle, G Dooley.

Subs: J Conway for Dooley (h-t), D Goggin for Barrett (54), N Mulcahy for Ross (58), M Boyle for Shanahan (63), P Lucid for P Boyle (70+2).

KILDARE: P McKenna; N Ó Muineacháin, S Leacy, C Shanahan, P Dolan, R Boran, D Costello; J Byrne, C McCabe; J Burke, G Keegan, P Divilly, B Byrne, C Boran, D Qualter.

Subs: D Flaherty for Divilly (27), S Christianseen for Burke (42), S Whelan for C Boran (57), C Byrne for Shanahan (70+2).

Referee: Caymon Flynn (Westmeath).