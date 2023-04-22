GAA weekend previews: Expect big guns to take care of business 

SATURDAY

Munster SFC semi-finals

Kerry v Tipperary, Fitzgerald Stadium 4pm (C. Lane, Cork) Live GAAGO

No messing about for Kerry about as they name arguably their strongest team possible to face Tipperary in what should be a comfortable victory for them. Tipperary saved face as defending champions when they last clashed with Kerry two years ago but Killarney is worth even more to the All-Ireland champions. Kerry’s midfield will be the primary focus as they begin a championship without David Moran. Verdict: Kerry.

Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds 7pm (L. Devenney, Mayo)

So much on the line here and Limerick will fully believe they, like Clare did last time around, can put their Division 2 woes fully behind them to qualify for a second Munster final in a row. However, Clare will arrive on the Ennis Road on a wave of momentum following that nail-biting win over Cork. Limerick’s best players are on a par with Clare’s but where they might be lacking is on the bench in a game that should be tight. Verdict: Clare.

Connacht SFC semi-final

Sligo v New York, Markievicz Park 2.30pm (B. Cassidy, Derry) Live GAAGO

A victory like the one New York pulled off against Leitrim will be spoken of long into the year and beyond but their players had little time to toast it with Sligo on the horizon. In a rich vein of form, Tony McEntee’s side will have gained a further boost after the U20s won a second successive Connacht title. New York have names to trouble them but they don’t have the hosts’ cohesion. Verdict: Sligo.

Ulster SFC quarter-final

Cavan v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni 6.30pm (P. Faloon, Down). Live GAAGO

Kieran McGeeney need only look at what Clare did to Cork to realise that a team just outside the Sam Maguire Cup standings with designs of making the cut are a danger. Couple that with Armagh’s inability to put wins back-to-back in Ulster for 15 years and there’s a recipe for a relative upset. That Rian O’Neill is back in the squad is a major plus. Armagh to shave a dicey affair for them. Verdict: Armagh.

Leinster SHC, Round 1

Antrim v Dublin, Corrigan Park 2pm (J. Keenan, Wicklow)

Antrim make their Leinster SHC round-robin debut with a victory on their minds. In Micheál Donoghue’s first SHC game in charge, Dublin know this is going to be more than awkward and relying too much on Donal Burke’s marksmanship will cause them issues. In Conal Cunning, Antrim have a sharpshooter of their own. Potential stalemate. Verdict: Draw.

Galway v Wexford, Pearse Stadium 4.30pm (S. Stack, Dublin) Live GAAGO

A game that probably deserves TV coverage given their drawn game last season but their respective league form wasn’t all that much to shout about. Wexford have depth problems and will have to lean on a handful to prosper. Galway looked like they were keeping something back this spring. It’s in games like this that they should be revealing. Verdict: Galway.

Kilkenny v Westmeath, UPMC Nowlan Park 6pm (C. Mooney, Dublin)

One wonders if TJ Reid’s inclusion was planned or did it have anything to do with the leg injury league freetaker Billy Drennan picked up. In what would be his first inter-county start of the season, Reid won’t be expected to be at full tilt but there are others who will want to get the league final loss out of their hair quick. Verdict: Kilkenny.

Joe McDonagh Cup, Round 3

Kildare v Kerry, Manguard Plus Kildare CoE, Hawkfield 1pm (C. Flynn, Westmeath)

A much better display by Kildare last weekend but they are in desperate need of a win. Drawing with Carlow who thrashed Kildare wasn’t a bad result for Kerry in Round 2 but they too require two points. Verdict: Kerry.

Carlow v Laois, Netwatch Cullen Park 3pm (S. Cleere, Kilkenny)

Losing to Offaly means Laois have to take points from other Joe McDonagh Cup contenders. Carlow are coming off a couple of good results but there should be a sting in Laois’ performance. Verdict: Laois.

Offaly v Down, Glenisk O’Connor Park 3pm (P. Murphy, Carlow)

Two defeats from two, Down appear to be already facing a job to avoid relegation and Offaly are in mean form. Perhaps, the Faithful County will show signs of fatigue after an extended league run too but they should prevail. Verdict: Offaly.

Christy Ring Cup, Round 2

Mayo v Tyrone, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park 3pm (B. Keon, Galway)

Mayo should be able to bounce back from a slight defeat to Meath to beat Tyrone who shared the spoils with Derry in Round 1. Verdict: Mayo.

Nickey Rackard Cup, Round 2

Armagh v Donegal, Box-It Athletic Grounds 2pm (M. Farrell, Roscommon)

Usually little between these sides but home advantage may separate them. Verdict: Armagh.

Fermanagh v Wicklow, St Joseph’s, Ederney 3pm (J. Clarke, Cavan)

Wicklow started the competition in fine fettle and can extend that form into this game. Verdict: Wicklow.

Louth v Roscommon, Protection & Prosperity Louth GAA CoE, Darver 3pm (C. Daly, Kildare)

Louth have to pick themselves off the floor after a Round 1 trouncing but Roscommon need a jolt too. Verdict: Roscommon.

Lory Meagher Cup, Round 2

Leitrim v Lancashire, Shane McGettigan Park, Drumshanbo 1pm (C. Doyle, Tipperary)

It will be edgy but Leitrim can claim their first win. Verdict: Leitrim.

Cavan v Monaghan, Kingspan Breffni 4.15pm (K. Parke, Antrim)

Cavan are a lot more competitive but Monaghan should have enough about them. Verdict: Monaghan.

SUNDAY

Munster SHC, Round 1

Waterford v Limerick, FBD Semple Stadium 2pm (L. Gordon, Galway) Live RTÉ

Doing the same thing and expecting different results hasn’t worked for several managers against Limerick. Davy Fitzgerald won’t be shy of doing something outlandish to at least give Waterford a real chance. Known for their slow starts but outstanding third quarters, Limerick present a conundrum. Fitzgerald is known for deploying a number of gameplans during a game and it will demand a few to try and unsettle Limerick. And yet they look so composed no matter what is thrown at them and John Kiely has named his best team to start the game and possibly the one that would have began last year’s All-Ireland final had everyone been fit. Score goals or keep the score down, Waterford will likely try and do the latter but Limerick’s know-how is unparalleled. Verdict: Limerick.

Clare v Tipperary, Cusack Park 4pm (T. Walsh, Waterford) Live GAAGO

Thomas Walsh might have a job on his hands here as these two clash and spark. Tipperary, looking to end a six-game losing run in Munster, will show all the dash and vigour that characterise Liam Cahill and Mikey Bevans’ sides. The trouble for them is Clare know what to expect and in Ennis are more than able to deliver relentless performances. They may have a sprinkling of young talent but Brian Lohan has opted for the tried and trusted. Attacking Clare’s half-back line at speed may be a ploy for Tipp and Gearóid O’Connor could be an option to challenge them aerially. Somebody like Conor Stakelum might be assigned the role of shadowing Tony Kelly. Clare may just have that extra bit of quality to begin with the win. Verdict: Clare.

Christy Ring Cup, Round 2

London v Meath, McGovern Park, Ruislip 1pm (T. Conway, Derry)

Meath have their sights set on silverware and London shouldn’t stand in their way of earning a second straight win. Verdict: Meath.

Derry v Sligo, Derry CoE, Owenbeg 2pm (C. McDonald, Antrim)

League form would suggest Derry will add two points to their account. Verdict: Derry

Lory Meagher Cup, Round 2

Longford v Warwickshire, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 2pm (N. Malone, Clare)

Being at home will help as Longford look for their first win. Verdict: Longford.

Connacht SFC semi-final

Roscommon v Galway, Dr Hyde Park 4pm (D. Gough, Meath) Live RTÉ

If Pádraic Joyce has a message for his charges, it will be patience. Should Roscommon look to soak up pressure as they did against Mayo, Joyce can point his team back to last year’s All-Ireland semi-final when they never panicked in front of the walls Derry put in front of them and ultimately prevailed. Roscommon have every right to fancy themselves again but will once more need goals. Galway shouldn’t be as porous and have some impressive auxiliaries to call on. Verdict: Galway.

Leinster SFC quarter-finals

Westmeath v Louth, Páirc Tailteann 2pm (J. Molloy, Galway)

Truly a class of styles here and in the back of Westmeath heads there must be a feeling that all this effort in Leinster means little when they have already qualified for the Sam Maguire Cup. The same might be said for Louth too but they aren’t there just yet and they shouldn’t be as distracted. Verdict: Louth.

Kildare v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park 2.30pm (M. McNally, Monaghan)

Wicklow have sharpened themselves plenty since Kildare last kicked a ball in competitive football. That should count for something even if there is enough ability within the Lilywhites ranks to claim the win with something to spare. Verdict: Kildare.

Laois v Dublin, Laois Hire O’Moore Park 3.30pm (B. Judge, Sligo) Live GAAGO

Parking the bus is probably the best Laois can do here. There is no shame in trying to keep things respectable when there is such a chasm between the sides. Avoid a complete leathering and Laois can look forward to the Tailteann Cup with a bit of optimism. Verdict: Dublin.

Offaly v Meath, Glenisk O’Connor Park 4pm (S. Mulhare, Laois)

Next to the Westmeath-Louth clash, the pick of the quarter-finals and Offaly have players who can prey on the doubts that manifested in Meath’s performances as the league progressed. This may require extra-time to separate the teams. Meath but only just. Verdict: Meath.

Ulster SFC quarter-final

Down v Donegal, Páirc Esler 2pm (B. Cawley, Kildare) Live BBC

No Paddy McBrearty means Donegal’s forward line, already without Michael Murphy, looks less formidable. Even before that development, Conor Laverty would have been preaching to his players that they stood a great chance of causing a mild shock. The superior competition Donegal faced in Division 1 will be of worth to them but where are their leaders? Down, backed by their Kilcoo men, can set a trap for them. Verdict: Down.