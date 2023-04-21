No time like the present for Galway to smarten up Leinster record

MUNSTER

CLARE

Munster SHC round-robin form: Played 12 Won 8 Drawn 1 Lost 3.

Home record: P6 W4 D1 L1.

Away record: P6 W4 D0 L2.

Key man: Tony Kelly.

Assessment: Winning a Munster title might be a difficulty for Clare but getting out of the province in its league format hasn’t been. Cusack Park is an advantage yet they have won as many games on the road, all of them coming in Thurles where they played twice last year and do so again this time around. Should be in the shake-up.

CORK

Munster SHC round-robin form: P12 W6 D2 L4.

Home record: P5 W2 D1 L2.

*Away record: P7 W4 D1 L2.

Key man: Ciarán Joyce

Assessment: The rub for them is the six-day turnaround between their opener against Waterford and second round match with Tipperary. Home comforts will help but as they sit out round one it’s a quick burst and they will need points on the board before heading to Ennis and Limerick. They have the quality to pick up at least two points to their name after those first two fixtures.

LIMERICK

Munster SHC round-robin form: P12 W7 D2 L3

Home record: P6 W5 D0 L1.

Away record: P6 W2 D2 L2.

Key man: Declan Hannon.

Assessment: Not the greatest away record and oddly enough they have yet to win a final round game, which up to this year have all been away from home. That they have lost two of those matches meant little though, and they should be all but qualified by the time they face Cork in the final round in TUS Gaelic Grounds this year.

TIPPERARY

Munster SHC round-robin form: P12 W4 D2 L6.

Home record: P6 W2 D1 L3.

Away record: P6 W2 D1 L3.

Key man: Noel McGrath.

Assessment: Their awful 2018 and ‘22 seasons aside, Tipperary do suffer from a “me casa, tu casa” problem. Nobody fears facing them in Thurles. They shouldn’t mind opening with back-to-back away games. Take something from either or both trips and they will be in the mix for the top three going into the final round.

WATERFORD

Munster SHC round-robin form: P12 W1 D1 L10.

Home record: P6 W1 D0 L3.

**Away record: P6 W0 D1 L7.

Key man: Tadhg de Búrca.

Assessment: Reaching Munster and All-Ireland finals in 2020 and making the last four in ‘21 under the old qualifier format, their potential is obvious, but they must have at least a point to their name before they break for their last two matches against Clare and Tipperary to have a chance of qualification.

* Played “home” game v Clare in Thurles in 2022.

** Played “home” games in Limerick and Thurles in 2018.

LEINSTER

ANTRIM

Leinster SHC round-robin form: First season in the format.

Key man: Conal Cunning.

Assessment: Should be targeting at least three points here given that they host Westmeath and are bound to give Dublin a run for their money in Belfast this weekend. They won’t fear travelling to Wexford in Round 2 either and can retain their Liam MacCarthy Cup status.

DUBLIN

Leinster SHC round-robin form: P13 W6 D1 L6.

Home record: P6 W3 D1 L2.

Away record: P7 W3 D0 L4.

Key man: Donal Burke.

Assessment: Switching their Wexford and Galway home games from Parnell to Croke Park indicates they will look to out-run rather than out-muscle two more seasoned teams. To progress to the preliminary quarter-finals would be an achievement as Micheál Donoghue knits together a largely new team.

GALWAY

Leinster SHC round-robin form: P13 W10 D2 L1.

Home record: P7 W6 D1 L0.

Away record: P6 W4 D1 L1.

Key man: Conor Whelan

Assessment: Galway boast the best round-robin record in the three seasons of the structure but have just the one Leinster title to show for it. They have beaten Kilkenny every time they have met in the format but it’s five years since they backed it up in the Leinster final. No time like the present.

KILKENNY

Leinster SHC round-robin form: P13 W8 D1 L4.

Home record: P6 W4 D0 L2.

Away record: P7 W4 D1 L2.

Key man: Adrian Mullen.

Assessment: Yet to go unbeaten through the rounds and few expect them to do so this time around even if a good tilt at a fourth consecutive Leinster title will be required. Anything other than a final appearance will raise an eyebrow even if they begin their first championship in 25 years without Brian Cody.

WESTMEATH

Leinster SHC round-robin form: P5 W1 D1 L3.

Home record: P3 W0 D1 L2.

Away record: P2 W1 D0 L1.

Key man: Tommy Doyle.

Assessment: Just two of their five fixtures are at home but at least the last of them in the final round comes against Antrim in what could turn out to be a de facto relegation face-off. How they saved their best until last in the league will give them plenty of encouragement.

WEXFORD

Leinster SHC round-robin form: P13 W5 D5 L3 Home record: P6 W2 D2 L2.

Away record: P7 W3 D3 L1.

Key man: Lee Chin.

Assessment: The kings of the draw, Wexford qualified out of the 2019 table with one win and three draws and did so again last season with another couple of stalemates. Keep their leaders fit and they can reach a provincial final but there won’t be too many complaints about finishing third so long as it’s comfortable.