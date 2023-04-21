McGrath: Future is now for Tipp’s young bloods

It was an emotional Noel McGrath that spoke to the press following last May’s Munster SHC defeat to Limerick.

The loss, while it came off a noble Tipperary performance who had been dismissed in the build-up, confirmed to manager Colm Bonnar that their race was done. However, McGrath, speaking as sponsor FiServ’s man of the match that day, wasn’t giving up despite the odds being stacked against a county who had just served their fifth of what would be six straight championship reverses.

With quivering pride, he spoke of the team. “There was probably character questioned of the Tipperary group between management and players over the last couple of weeks. That would probably hurt because there are lads there that are honest as I have ever come across in a Tipperary jersey and I back them fellas every day of the week from 1 to 33 on this panel.”

Ask this year’s captain if he feels as strong as he did now and McGrath says, “I do, and it's probably been reinforced even more when you see what lads have done, not just this year but over the last number of years. And the new lads who have come in this year to get themselves fit, that maybe were coming back from injuries.

“As one of the senior players and one of the older lads, that gives you great confidence and belief in them lads coming through that they're ready to step up, that they're looking to step up, that they're looking to compete, that they're looking to get better. A lot of them lads have been successful at underage as well so they're going to be able to back it up, hopefully, over the next few weeks.”

Without saying it, McGrath knows Tipperary’s championship form leaves a lot to be desired. That stretch of six consecutive SHC losses is an unwanted all-time record for the county. And yet he was part of a team that won all four on the trot in 2019, the only county thus far to complete the Munster SHC round-robin with a 100% return.

A round-robin format does require a change of mindset, he acknowledges. “At the moment, Ennis is all that matters for us and going down to play Clare. You just have to focus on that and get yourself right for it. Whatever way that goes, you deal with it that Sunday evening and Monday morning and you get yourself right for Cork two weeks later.

“I have seen both sides of it but I still think the years that haven’t gone so well you get four chances to win a championship match and you probably need to win two at a minimum to come out of Munster. If you’re not good enough to do that, if you can’t perform on those four days well then you can’t have any complaints. I think it’s a good system. It’s one I enjoy as a player.”

Having been a vice-captain, it was no surprise when Liam Cahill appointed the 32-year-old as skipper. McGrath maintains it hasn’t altered him or his approach. “Liam asked me not to do anything too different than what I've been doing in training and matches, just to lead the lads as best I can and with the help of Ronan as vice-captain and any of the other lads that have been there for a while.

“It's a great honour but it wasn't something that if I had finished and hadn't got it, it was going to be a negative on my career. It was just something that every player would like to get at a time but it doesn't change my own attitude to how I train and play. You still have to go in there and prove yourself."

Finalists in two of the three Munster SHC round-robin seasons, McGrath expects a battle against Clare on Sunday. “Clare were within a whisker of winning the Munster final against Limerick last year so that shows the levels they're at as well. Each team brings different challenges and each day you go out brings different challenges that you have to be ready for.”