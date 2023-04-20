Kiely and Limerick not expected to name dummy team for Munster opener

Limerick are not expected to name a dummy team when they release their side on Friday morning for Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 1 game against Waterford on Sunday.

The reigning All-Ireland SHC champions confirmed on social media early on Thursday that they would be issuing their starting line-up and panel for the game in Thurles at 9am on Friday morning, before the registered teams will be distributed by the GAA a couple of hours later.