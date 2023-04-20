Kiely and Limerick not expected to name dummy team for Munster opener

Limerick are not expected to name a dummy team when they release their side on Friday morning for Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 1 game against Waterford on Sunday.
The reigning All-Ireland SHC champions confirmed on social media early on Thursday that they would be issuing their starting line-up and panel for the game in Thurles at 9am on Friday morning, before the registered teams will be distributed by the GAA a couple of hours later.
Manager John Kiely had taken issue with the new protocol as up to this week he had not revealed the team and match-day panel to his players for a Sunday game until they met for training on Friday evening.
Kilkenny boss Derek Lyng had also criticised the move as he intended following the same announcement policy as Limerick and Brian Cody before him, i.e. two days out from the game.
The matter is not a pressing one for The Cats this week as they face Westmeath in their Leinster opener on Saturday and therefore will inform players of the team on Thursday night.
A total of 54 county set-ups in action this weekend – 10 Liam MacCarthy, six Joe McDonagh, six Christy Ring, six Nickey Rackard and six Lory Meagher Cup and 20 in the senior provincial football championships - were due to have registered their teams with the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee by 9am this morning.