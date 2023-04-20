Missing Galway hurling star David Burke will still make presence felt

GALWAY’S hurlers may have lost their midfield general but David Burke will still be playing some part when they take on Wexford in the first round of the Leinster SHC on Saturday.

The St Thomas’ star has switched to a role in the Tribesmen’s backroom, despite being on crutches after undergoing cruciate surgery two weeks ago.

“Henry (Shefflin, manager) wants me to stay around so whatever way I can (help) I’ll do,” Burke said.

“There is no real set job or role, I just kind of float and do a few different things. Coming up to a game I’d still very much involved with the players and how they are approaching a game, making sure everybody is still on the same wavelength.”

It's the first extended layoff that Galway’s brilliant All-Ireland-winning captain of 2017 has faced.

At 33 years of age, such a blow might force some veterans out of the inter-county game but he says he won’t make any decisions about his future until he sees how well he recovers.

He certainly has no shortage of advice, not least from Shefflin who twice suffered the dreaded ACL injury and battled back in record time from one for the 2010 All-Ireland final.

“I think it's just about keeping yourself occupied,” Burke added. “Even going to training, watching and helping out in any way I can, that’s been a plus and it keeps you sane.”

The damage was done, in training, on March 15.

“Just doing an attacking drill, myself and another player going for a ball and I just didn’t get my left knee down on time so all my body weight went on to my right knee. I was in woeful pain at the time.

“It was sore the next day but improved the next two days. I thought I was getting a little bit better but a scan in Santry (Sports Clinic) over Paddy’s Weekend showed the ACL was gone,” he revealed.

“Even if it wasn’t the ACL I knew straight away it was season-ending with Galway which was hugely disappointing. It’s going to be very hard even getting back for the club this season but that’s the target I have in my head. Rehab could go well but you can get setbacks and I’m mentally prepared for that.”

Burke’s not quite buying the line that Limerick are invincible but saw, up close, their terrifying power and depth in last year’s All Ireland semi-final.

“When the final whistle went, I thought 'look, we're not that far away, we have to get back here again because we're good enough to bring Limerick down the home straight'.

“You could tell by their body language and the way they were talking to each other on the field that we had them in a bit of bother. They had the subs that made a difference then but I think Henry has built a better squad this year."

Wexford are Galway’s only priority right now.

“They turned us over in Pearse Park in the League and drew with us the last time they came in 2019.

“Championship is Championship. Westmeath will be gung-ho to give Kilkenny a rattle down in Nowlan Park and Antrim are definitely going to be giving Dublin a big run for their money, especially at home. There could be a serious upset in Leinster this weekend regardless of how form has been in the League.”

