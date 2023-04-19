'One in a million' man O'Donnell to return in time for championship kick-off... again 

Name a hurler outside Kilkenny to have won an All-Star without playing a league game. Whether he likes it or not, Shane O’Donnell is going to be a table quiz answer if he isn’t one already.

Galway’s Daithí Burke joins him in the select few, having not played in the 2015 nor ‘20 competitions because of his Corofin exploits. The reincarnation of Brian Corcoran in ‘04 or Anthony Nash in ‘12 might come to mind but they saw league minutes for Cork towards the end of those years’ leagues.

Factor in the stripey men and O’Donnell and Burke are among esteemed company. Three of TJ Reid’s gongs – 2022, ‘20 and ‘19 - were claimed without him pucking a ball in the secondary competition as he was focusing on Ballyhale Shamrocks commitments.

In 2008 and ‘11, Reid’s neighbour Henry Shefflin won his eighth and 10th All-Stars having not fielded in the league due to club success. In 2002, DJ Carey picked up the last of his nine awards having featured in just the All-Ireland semi-final and final. Eoin Larkin was another in 2008 following a tour of duty with the Defence Forces.

Of those greats, Carey, who recovered from a car crash to return for The Cats in 2002, is the most comparable to O’Donnell who had gone through a concussion hell in ‘21. However, Carey was back for the following year’s league run.

O’Donnell, for the second successive season and the third in five years, did not feature in Clare’s Division 1 campaign but is in line to start against Tipperary on Sunday as he did in The Banner’s opening provincial game last year.

Why fix something that isn’t broken? Last year, O’Donnell opened with a couple of points in the win over Tipp prior to another brace against Cork and followed them up with five points in the final round win over Waterford.

His player of the month award for May, presented a year to the day he suffered the concussion, bridged a nine-year gap to his previous one following his famous hat-trick of goals against Cork in the 2013 All-Ireland final replay. That was won for poaching, the second for his physical prowess at wing-forward. In the one-sided All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny, he was one of the few raging against the dying of the light.

The 28-year-old's softly-softly start to the season has worked well for him and Clare. That nasty brain injury in June 2021 had a traumatic effect on the microbiologist and yet his ability to pick up where he left off is famous in the Clare set-up.

A month after that concussion, Clare bowed out of the 2021 championship to Cork in a qualifier. Speaking afterwards, manager Brian Lohan rued the absence of O’Donnell based on what he had done in training just prior to the game. “He trained with us on Tuesday night and the first three balls, he was just pucking around, he put them straight over from the 65. He’s recovering.”

In the Irish Examiner in December last, selector James Moran recalled a similar experience when O’Donnell came back in March of last year.

“The first night he was back was just phenomenal. Everything stuck, touch, we were left there as a management group with our mouth open saying, ‘What’s all this training for?’ But he’s one in a million that can do that.”

O’Donnell, who had reconciled himself to quitting the game, studied concussion forensically and was relieved to be reassured it wasn’t cumulative.

“The conversation on the cumulative effect is so important,” O’Donnell told The Irish Times last September. “If you talk to anyone when they talk about (Johnny) Sexton playing after the number of concussions they think: ‘Why is he doing that? Why are they letting him out there?’ “It’s only when you realise that if you treat them one at a time as they come that you can go out there and if you get another one, we can treat that as well. But the media would have you believe – and this is the general consensus out there – that if you have two or three or four then, regardless of how you are treated, you should stop playing.”

Once again, O’Donnell is only starting.