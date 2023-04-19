'We're going to have to be adaptable' - Kiely ready for Davy's Déise

'Davy sets up his teams up differently. There's far more fluidity to the set-up of the opposition so we're going to have to be flexible,' Kiely said.
DIFFERENT CHALLENGE: Limerick manager John Kiely arrives at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 07:31
John Fogarty

JOHN Kiely is expecting Limerick will have to adapt to “unusual positionings” when they face Davy Fitzgerald’s Waterford in Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 1 game in Thurles.

As the Déise look to claim their first championship win over Limerick since 2011 and end a six-game losing run, Kiely senses Fitzgerald will bring something unorthodox to the table in FBD Semple Stadium.

"It'll be different to what we've had in terms of the set-up will be different,” he says comparing the forthcoming game to recent meetings with Waterford. 

“Davy sets up his teams up differently. There's far more fluidity to the set-up of the opposition so we're going to have to be flexible, we're going to have to be adaptable and we're going to have to cope with some unusual positionings on the field.

“But some things won't change. The Waterford team are extremely highly skilled individuals, a lot of really great hurlers. They're physically very strong, they're very experienced, they've been around the block now the last five or six years with us in tandem and we've had some great battles with them.

“They have forwards well able to score and again they have a penchant for goals. There's a huge challenge coming on the 23rd. Those first-round games are very important in terms of setting the tone and there's a lot of stake.” 

It hasn’t stopped them winning, but Limerick have scored just one goal in their four most recent SHC meetings with Waterford. Patience is a virtue the All-Ireland champions have as illustrated by Aaron Gillane in last month’s Division 1 semi-final win over Tipperary when he didn’t touch the ball from play until the second half.

“I don't think there were many balls delivered in the full-forward line in that first 36 minutes of play,” Kiely recalls. 

“I think that had more to do with the nature of the game. The chances were being taken and created further out the field. It was difficult for players out the field to find opportunities to hit the ball into the inside forwards.” 

It was this month last year when Limerick lost Cian Lynch for the vast majority of the championship with a torn hamstring against Waterford before an ankle ligament setback in training ruled him out of the All-Ireland final.

Along with the Casey brothers and Richie English, Limerick have endured injuries before and Kiely hopes they will again if it comes to it. “We have shown a great capacity, I think, to cope when these things have happened. We haven't allowed any player to get injured and for it to affect the team in the collective sense in terms of our performance.

“We have a very strong belief in our panel and the quality of the group of players we have and there is always somebody ready, willing and able to step up and take the place of anybody who might get injured.” 

Kiely kicks to touch when asked if he believes a team will go through this year’s Munster SHC round-robin stages with a 100% record (only Tipperary in 2019 have managed it thus far). 

“It's going to be really difficult,” he says of the competition, “but at the same time that's what makes it what it is and that's why it's such an amazing competition and a great privilege to be a part of it.

“There's nobody not looking forward to this. Everybody knows we have five really good sides there who on any given day can hurt you very badly. They're very talented guys."

