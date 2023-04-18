Three changes to Cork U20 hurling team for Clare clash

The Cork U20 hurling team for Wednesday’s trip to Ennis shows three changes from the side that had nine to spare over Tipperary a fortnight ago.

Timmy Wilk, Eoin O’Leary, and Ross O’Sullivan were the first three players used off the bench during the 1-28 to 1-19 Round 3 win at home to Tipp. All three have been promoted to the starting team for Wednesday’s fixture away to Clare.