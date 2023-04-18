Three changes to Cork U20 hurling team for Clare clash

The Cork U20 hurling team for Wednesday’s trip to Ennis shows three changes from the side that had nine to spare over Tipperary a fortnight ago
Three changes to Cork U20 hurling team for Clare clash

THREE CHANGES: Cork U20 manager Ben O'Connor has made three changes to his side. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 12:15
Eoghan Cormican

The Cork U20 hurling team for Wednesday’s trip to Ennis shows three changes from the side that had nine to spare over Tipperary a fortnight ago.

Timmy Wilk, Eoin O’Leary, and Ross O’Sullivan were the first three players used off the bench during the 1-28 to 1-19 Round 3 win at home to Tipp. All three have been promoted to the starting team for Wednesday’s fixture away to Clare.

Wilk is named at midfield, with O’Leary and O’Sullivan filling the two corner-forward spots. The latter pair both got on the scoresheet when sprung last time out.

Making way for the trio are Adam O’Sullivan, Brian Keating, and Jack Leahy.

Having won their opening two games against Waterford and Tipperary, a third straight victory for Ben O’Connor’s side would guarantee them a top-three finish and a place in the knockout stages with a round to spare. Were Cork to lose to Clare but Limerick beat Tipperary in the other of Wednesday’s games, then Cork would also be assured of a top-three finish in the round-robin table.

Throw-in at Cusack Park, Ennis is 6.15pm.

CORK: B Saunderson (Midleton); S Daly (Randal Óg), S Kingston (Ballinora), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), E Downey (Glen Rovers), M Mullins (Whitechurch); T O’Connell (Ballincollig), T Wilk (Cobh); W Buckley (St Finbarr’s), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), D Healy (Lisgoold); E O’Leary (Glen Rovers), C Walsh (Kanturk), R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh).

Subs: P O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neill’s), C Smyth (Midleton), M Howell (Douglas), C Tobin (Bride Rovers), C Doolin (St Finbarr’s), M Finn (Midleton), A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), D Cremin (Midleton), B Keating (Ballincollig).

More in this section

Kerry U20s survive almighty Clare scare to advance after extra time Kerry U20s survive almighty Clare scare to advance after extra time
Bord Gáis Energy It’s Anyone’s Game 2023 Campaign Joe Canning 'optimistic' about Galway's championship hopes
Dublin v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 1 Ó Beaglaoich and O’Brien set for Kerry returns
<p> MUNSTER FINAL BOUND: Kerry manager Tomas O'Se and Seamus Moynihan walk off the pitch at half time. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .</p>

Tomás Ó Sé: 'At underage level, Cork have no fear of Kerry'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd