Three changes to Cork U20 hurling team for Clare clash

The Cork U20 hurling team for Wednesday’s trip to Ennis shows three changes from the side that had nine to spare over Tipperary a fortnight ago.
Timmy Wilk, Eoin O’Leary, and Ross O’Sullivan were the first three players used off the bench during the 1-28 to 1-19 Round 3 win at home to Tipp. All three have been promoted to the starting team for Wednesday’s fixture away to Clare.
Wilk is named at midfield, with O’Leary and O’Sullivan filling the two corner-forward spots. The latter pair both got on the scoresheet when sprung last time out.
Making way for the trio are Adam O’Sullivan, Brian Keating, and Jack Leahy.
Having won their opening two games against Waterford and Tipperary, a third straight victory for Ben O’Connor’s side would guarantee them a top-three finish and a place in the knockout stages with a round to spare. Were Cork to lose to Clare but Limerick beat Tipperary in the other of Wednesday’s games, then Cork would also be assured of a top-three finish in the round-robin table.
Throw-in at Cusack Park, Ennis is 6.15pm.
B Saunderson (Midleton); S Daly (Randal Óg), S Kingston (Ballinora), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), E Downey (Glen Rovers), M Mullins (Whitechurch); T O’Connell (Ballincollig), T Wilk (Cobh); W Buckley (St Finbarr’s), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), D Healy (Lisgoold); E O’Leary (Glen Rovers), C Walsh (Kanturk), R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh).
P O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neill’s), C Smyth (Midleton), M Howell (Douglas), C Tobin (Bride Rovers), C Doolin (St Finbarr’s), M Finn (Midleton), A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), D Cremin (Midleton), B Keating (Ballincollig).