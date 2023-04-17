Cork must stew on yet more final regrets

Same old story for this Cork camogie team at Croke Park.

A shopping bag overflowing with misses, a lead not protected, and another final lost.

For the umpteenth time in recent years, Cork departed GAA HQ empty-handed and heads heavy with regret.

Matthew Twomey’s charges finished with 10 wides and four green flag opportunities not taken. Galway, by contrast, had only one second-half wide, and that didn’t arrive until the third minute of injury-time.

Cork have now come off second best in back-to-back league and All-Ireland finals since the summer of 2021. They’ve also lost their last five knockout meetings with Galway.

The county’s wait for a first piece of national silverware since 2018 stretches on.

One stat as ugly and as unwanted as the next.

“At half-time, we were very happy. But we just went astray. Can’t put the finger on it now. We have to analyse it. It’s a bit raw now to be coming up with any great messages,” said a visibly disappointed Twomey afterwards.

Their collection of misses, he added, were a “killer”.

“Our shooting was off today. We had a few goal chances that we should have taken but didn’t. Galway had two opportunities and they scored the two of them. That’s the difference.

“Was it Orlaith Cahalane who hit it off the bottom of the post early in the second half? If that went in, it was a different story. We thought we had a foul went against us and then they went up and got a goal.

“They’re the breaks, but we seem to always be on the receiving end of them. It’s tough. That’s our fourth final in a row [to lose]. It’s not easy.”

With Waterford upcoming in the Munster Championship, Cork have little time to feel sorry for themselves after this latest frustrating Croke Park chapter.

“We’re certainly not going to lie down. We’ve too much to play for and too much pride in what we do. These girls are incredible. They’re infectious to be around. We’ll regroup.

“We know we’re there or thereabouts but we’re not just getting the results on the big days.”