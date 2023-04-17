O'Toole's goal seals dramatic win for Monaghan over Tyrone

Tyrone 1-18 Monaghan 2-17

Ryan O’Toole doused petrol on the roaring flames of a blazing Ulster Championship tie with an outrageous moment of risk, opportunism, self-confidence and courage, all of which could have been reduced to folly had he not buried a sensational winning goal for Monaghan at O’Neill’s Healy Park.

It was in the sixth minute of stoppage time, and a point would have salvaged a draw for his side, but the wing back, on his Championship debut, was having none of it.

He arrived on the shoulder of Kieran Duffy to take the ball, and the calmest man in Omagh drilled his shot low past Niall Morgan to send the Red Hands crashing out.

Monaghan, on the back of this upset, go through to face provincial champions Derry in the semi-final, and for Tyrone it’s a five-week wait for the onset of the All-Ireland round robin series.

This was a rip-roaring contest set in the mould of the fiercely competitive Ulster Championship as two hungry teams went at each other with positivity and adventure.

In the end, it came down to a battle of wits and a test of the nerves of the 10,067 souls fortunate enough to have been there.

But attacking class played a huge role. Darragh Canavan had 1-4 on the board by the time remedial action was taken to curb his flair and finishing power with a switch in marker, while at the other end, 35-year-old Conor McManus rolled back the years to mark the beginning of his 17th Championship campaign with a nine points haul.

“It was the goals, the goals were the turning point,” said Monaghan manager Vinny Corey.

“The first one might have put us ahead for the first time, and the second one, young Ryan O’Toole, on his Championship debut, I think we could have been a point down at that stage.

“If he had fisted it over the bar, you would have said, good decision, but he went for it, which was brilliant.

“That have us the cushion going into the last few minutes, and they were getting a few soft frees right in front of the goals, and it looked like maybe it was going to extra-time.” Corey hailed the positivity of his players as they took the game to the home side with the wind in their backs in the second half as they set about chipping away at a five points deficit.

“We ran at them. We injected pace. In the first half it wasn’t so much happening.

“Not that it wasn’t happening in the first half. I thought we marginally over carried the ball a few times in the first half and got frees against us.

“We knew that we could inject that pace and the boys did it, but they did it in twos and threes in the second half.” For Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher, this simply was not good enough from his players, who now have to regroup during the five-week void between provincials and round robin.

“It just wasn’t good enough in the second half, overall. We should have been further ahead in the first half and we didn’t push on in the second half,” he admitted.

“We invited Monaghan on too much to us and they picked off their scores fairly easily. Too easily.

“But then again we had a chance to come back and close the game out and we didn’t do it. Which is disappointing, you know. But that’s what it is and we have to take our learnings from it again and move on.” Canavan tormented the Monaghan defence with his movement and clinical finishing, with 1-4 to his name by the end of the opening quarter, forcing manager Vinny Corey to introduce the experienced Shane Carey to replace championship debutant Thomas McPhillips.

Canavan’s 11th minute goal was a sheer delight, as he picked his spot with power and accuracy off Darren McCurry’s soft-handed assist, pushing the Red Hands into a 1-4 to 0-2 lead.

The intensity of Red Hand chasing and tackling, through Mickey O’Neill, Frank Burns and Cormac Quinn, disrupted the Farney men as they attempted to build, but in Conor McManus they had a man who was able to make the most of even the most scant of opportunities.

Rory Beggan’s kick-outs were the source of a handful of scores, including a delightful effort from the veteran McManus, who kicked six of his side’s eight first half scores, the remaining five from frees.

Tyrone, on the other hand, were able to craft scores from a wider pool, with Mattie Donnelly, Darren McCurry and Conor Meyler hitting two each, as they reached the halfway stage with a 1-10 to 0-8 lead.

But Monaghan had the wind in their backs in the second half, and wasted no time in making it count.

Full back Duffy, Jack McCarron and Michael Bannigan all sent shots sailing between the posts, and another McManus free narrowed the gap to a single point.

And Monaghan hit the front for the first time in the 57th minute with a goal of sublime quality as Stephen O’Hanlon cut inside to drill a searing shot past Niall Morgan.

The shackles were off, and the Farney men were running at a hesitant Tyrone defence and causing untold disquiet, with Shane Carey stretching the margin to two.

Tyrone had to work hard to get any change out of a Monaghan rearguard with O’Toole now snuffing out the Canavan threat, Karl O’Connell having a towering game and Duffy an immense figure of resistance.

Canavan did bring the sides level with his only second half score, and the lead was swapped furiously during a breath-taking final 15 minutes.

Into stoppage time, and McManus nudged his side back in front with his eighth free conversion and ninth score in all, but there was still time for McCurry to respond with two more to put the Red Hands back in front.

And it was in the 76th minute that O’Toole clinched it for the Farney with his audacious, nerveless finish past Morgan.

Scorers for Tyrone: D Canavan 1-5 (0-1f), D McCurry 0-5 (3f), M Donnelly 0-3, C Meyler 0-2 each, C Kilpatrick, N Morgan (’45), N Sludden 0-1 each.

Scorers for Monaghan: R O’Toole 1-1, S O’Hanlon 1-0, C McManus 0-9 (8f), C McCarthy, J McCarron (2f) 0-2 each, M Bannigan, S Carey, K Duffy 0-1 each.

Tyrone: N Morgan; M MCKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Meyler, P Harte,. C Quinn; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; F Burns, M O’Neill, K McGeary; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan.

Subs: J Oguz for O’Neill (45), N Sludden for McGeaery (61), R Canavan for Donnelly (62), M McGleenan for Burns (64), C Munroe for McKernan (71)

Monaghan: R Beggan; T McPhillips, K Duffy, R Wylie; K O’Connell, C Boyle, R O’Toole; D Hughes, K Lavelle; S O’Hanlon, M Bannigan, C McCarthy; J McCarron, K Gallagher, C McManus.

Subs: S Carey for McPhillips (33), E Duffin for Hughes, S Jones for McCarron (54)

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh)