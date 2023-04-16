Tommy Walsh included in Cork U20 side to face Limerick

Bobbie O'Dwyer has named the Cork U20 football team to play Limerick in the Munster U20 Football Championship semi-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Monday night (7pm).
The team will be captained by Jacob O'Driscoll of Valley Rovers and includes five players who played in the defeat of Limerick in last year's championship.
One of those is senior panelist Tommy Walsh who lines out at centre back.
Limerick have already been in championship action having beaten Waterford by 2-6 to 0-6 in the quarter-final.
Kerry manager Tomás Ó Sé has named his side for their semi-final clash with Clare in Austin Stack Park on Monday (7pm).
The side is captained by Glenflesk's Killian O'Sullivan and includes several of the side which won the Munster U20 championship last year.
C Dungan (Carrigaline); D Twomey (Ballinascarthy), J O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers), D Murray (Glanmire); T O’Mahony (Castlehaven), T Walsh (Kanturk), S Brady (Ballygarvan); E Nash (Douglas),S Dore (Ballincollig); O Corcoran (St Mary’s), L O’Connell (Ballincollig), R O’Sullivan (Newcestown); P O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), H O’Connor (Newmarket), T Cunningham (Kilshannig).
M O’Connell (St Michael’s), M Quirke (Ballinora), F Crowley (St Finbarr’s), C Kenneally (Clonakilty), E de Burca (St Michael’s), P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), N Kelly (Newcestown), M McSweeney (Knocknagree), R Corkery (Nemo Rangers).
K Mackessy (Finuge); J Nagle (Austin Stacks), A Moynihan (Rathmore), C O’Donoghue (St Mary's); K O Sullivan (Glenflesk), A Heinrich (Austin Stacks), P O'Leary (Gneeveguilla); C Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine), C O’Connell (Castlegregory); R Monahan (Ardfert), T O’Donnell (Castlegregory), K Evans (Keel); C McMahon (Dr Crokes), W Shine (Killarney Legion), A O Shea (Listry).
M Tansley (Austin Stacks), D O’Callaghan (Kilcummin), J Clifford (St Michael's Folimore), C Lynch (Glenflesk), L Crowley (Glenflesk), J Kissane (Austin Stacks), C Foley (Kilcummin), A Segal (Ballyduff), R Stack (Beale).
C MacInnes (St Kierans); T Hourigan (Pallasgreen), F Corcoran (Mungret/St Pauls), D Buckley (Fr Caseys); J McCarthy (Mungret/St Pauls), E McGrath (Galbally), C O'Sullivan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon); D Murray (Monaleen), E Rigter (Newcastle West); A Neville (Newcastle West), M Molloy (Knockaderry), B Smith (Ballybrown); D O'Shaughnessy (Ballysteen), R Quirke (Fr Caseys), D Ryan (Feenagh/Kilmeedy).
J O'Keeffe (Galbally), T Ryan (Dromcollogher/Broadford), D Boyce (Feenagh/Kilmeedy), Z McCarthy (Galtee Gaels), C Uwatse (Mungret/St Pauls), S Cross (St Patricks), S Ryan (St Kierans), P McMahon (Ballysteen), M Nolan (Fr Caseys).