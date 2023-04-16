Tommy Walsh included in Cork U20 side to face Limerick

Bobbie O'Dwyer has named the Cork U20 football team to play Limerick in the Munster U20 Football Championship semi-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Monday night (7pm)
Tommy Walsh included in Cork U20 side to face Limerick

SENIOR STAR: Tommy Walsh of Cork celebrates a goal for the Cork seniors against Derry. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sun, 16 Apr, 2023 - 19:28
TJ Galvin

Bobbie O'Dwyer has named the Cork U20 football team to play Limerick in the Munster U20 Football Championship semi-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Monday night (7pm).

The team will be captained by Jacob O'Driscoll of Valley Rovers and includes five players who played in the defeat of Limerick in last year's championship.

One of those is senior panelist Tommy Walsh who lines out at centre back.

Limerick have already been in championship action having beaten Waterford by 2-6 to 0-6 in the quarter-final.

Kerry manager Tomás Ó Sé has named his side for their semi-final clash with Clare in Austin Stack Park on Monday (7pm). 

The side is captained by Glenflesk's Killian O'Sullivan and includes several of the side which won the Munster U20 championship last year.

Cork (v Limerick): C Dungan (Carrigaline); D Twomey (Ballinascarthy), J O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers), D Murray (Glanmire); T O’Mahony (Castlehaven), T Walsh (Kanturk), S Brady (Ballygarvan); E Nash (Douglas),S Dore (Ballincollig); O Corcoran (St Mary’s), L O’Connell (Ballincollig), R O’Sullivan (Newcestown); P O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), H O’Connor (Newmarket), T Cunningham (Kilshannig).

Subs: M O’Connell (St Michael’s), M Quirke (Ballinora), F Crowley (St Finbarr’s), C Kenneally (Clonakilty), E de Burca (St Michael’s), P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), N Kelly (Newcestown), M McSweeney (Knocknagree), R Corkery (Nemo Rangers).

Kerry (v Clare): K Mackessy (Finuge); J Nagle (Austin Stacks), A Moynihan (Rathmore), C O’Donoghue (St Mary's); K O Sullivan (Glenflesk), A Heinrich (Austin Stacks), P O'Leary (Gneeveguilla); C Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine), C O’Connell (Castlegregory); R Monahan (Ardfert), T O’Donnell (Castlegregory), K Evans (Keel); C McMahon (Dr Crokes), W Shine (Killarney Legion), A O Shea (Listry).

Subs: M Tansley (Austin Stacks), D O’Callaghan (Kilcummin), J Clifford (St Michael's Folimore), C Lynch (Glenflesk), L Crowley (Glenflesk), J Kissane (Austin Stacks), C Foley (Kilcummin), A Segal (Ballyduff), R Stack (Beale).

Limerick (v Cork): C MacInnes (St Kierans); T Hourigan (Pallasgreen), F Corcoran (Mungret/St Pauls), D Buckley (Fr Caseys); J McCarthy (Mungret/St Pauls), E McGrath (Galbally), C O'Sullivan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon); D Murray (Monaleen), E Rigter (Newcastle West); A Neville (Newcastle West), M Molloy (Knockaderry), B Smith (Ballybrown); D O'Shaughnessy (Ballysteen), R Quirke (Fr Caseys), D Ryan (Feenagh/Kilmeedy).

Subs: J O'Keeffe (Galbally), T Ryan (Dromcollogher/Broadford), D Boyce (Feenagh/Kilmeedy), Z McCarthy (Galtee Gaels), C Uwatse (Mungret/St Pauls), S Cross (St Patricks), S Ryan (St Kierans), P McMahon (Ballysteen), M Nolan (Fr Caseys).

More in this section

Cork SHL round-up: Sars tighten grip on top spot with impressive win over Blackrock Cork SHL round-up: Sars tighten grip on top spot with impressive win over Blackrock
Tyrone v Monaghan - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Monaghan snatch victory in injury time to defeat Tyrone
Antrim v Leitrim  2023 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 4 Final Antrim secure maiden Division 4 title with win over Leitrim
<p>CHAMPIONS: Kildare are Division three champions after defeating Clare in thriller</p>

Kildare defeat Clare by a point in extra-time to claim league crown

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd