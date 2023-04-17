Murray's newcomers grind out win against Cork

Galway 2-13 Cork 1-12

It was only when Galway manager Cathal Murray started listing out all the absent first-teamers who have yet to return and who won’t be returning that the county’s successful defence of the League took on a whole new level of impressiveness.

With no provincial championship to keep them ticking over for the next while, the westerners now have a seven-week lay-off until their All-Ireland championship group opener against Cork on June 3.

By that juncture of the season, Murray will have back fit and available for selection the McGrath sisters, Orlaith and Siobhan, and cruciate victim Rebecca Hennelly.

It is also hoped that Sarah Spellman, half-forward for the 2019 and ‘21 All-Ireland victories, will rejoin the fold ahead of championship.

Maria Cooney and two-time All-Ireland winning captain Sarah Dervan, while listed at number 28 and 29 yesterday, only returned to the set-up in recent weeks and will be much further down the road under the headings of fitness and sharpness come the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Now to those departed. 2019 player of the year Niamh Kilkenny, Caitriona Cormican, and Heather Cooney have played their last game in maroon after several years of fine service. Two-time All-Star goalkeeper Sarah Healy and Catherine Finnerty, meanwhile, are away travelling.

Add them all up and what you had yesterday was a new-look Galway team retaining the Division 1 League title without eight starters from the 2021 All-Ireland final win.

That’s some turnover of personnel. And then to continue adding silverware while bedding in the newcomers, a hat tip to the Galway management.

Murray has doubled up as senior and intermediate boss in recent seasons. In 2022, the intermediates went the distance.

Three of that team - goalkeeper Fiona Ryan, midfielder Ciara Hickey, and corner-forward Niamh McPeake - started yesterday. Three more - Shannon Corcoran, Katie Anna Porter, and Jennifer Hughes - came off the bench.

Murray said afterwards that he hates the word transition. Whatever label he wants to put on this integration of new faces into the senior set-up, it’s been seamless.

“It is a new group. A lot of fresh faces onto the panel and a lot of new faces onto the team. For them, it is really good to win a game like that. Today was about grinding it out,” Murray observed.

“It takes them a while to get up to senior level. We lost to Tipp [earlier in the league] and confidence was knocked a bit. What they have done since gives them a huge amount of confidence that they can compete at this level.”

There are others who didn’t come the intermediate route who shone during a second half where Cork were held to four points and only one of those from play.

“Aine Keane was a sub for last year's All-Ireland semi-final, as was Dervla Higgins and Siobhan Gardiner. All these players have stepped up.”

Higgins, along with full-back colleagues Shuana Healy and Roisin Black, were pebbles in the Cork shoe during a frustrating second half for the Leesiders.

They had begun that second period 1-8 to 1-6 ahead. Their first half was bookended by an Orlaith Cahalane goal and four unanswered points from Amy O’Connor (two frees), Sorcha McCartan (free), and Laura Hayes.

But their succession of missed opportunities - including a Cahalane goal shot off the post and a saved O’Connor rebound early in the second half - left their opponents alive in the tie.

And when Galway weaved together a second goal to hit the front entering the final quarter, they gave a masterclass in dogged resilience to protect that advantage.

The goal was the outstanding score of this flat and atmosphere lacking final. Rachel Hanniffy moved possession to Ailish O’Reilly, she went to pick out sub Shannon Corcoran, but Sabina Rabbitte grabbed the pass on her run through and produced a delightful finish. 2-9 to 1-10 they now led.

Aoife Donoghue was fouled for a converted Carrie Dolan free. Donoghue pointed herself shortly after. The pair contributed 1-11 of their 2-13 total.

Galway were nowhere near fantastic, but they got the job done. For a side without so many of their once staple figures, what more could you want.

“Last year we won the league but didn't get to the All-Ireland final, I hope we learn from that,” Murray signed off.

Scorers for Galway: C Dolan (1-8, 0-7 frees); S Rabbitte (1-1); A Donoghue (0-3); A Keane (0-1).

Scorers for Cork: A O’Connor (0-5, 0-5 frees); O Cahalane (1-1); S McCartan (0-2, 0-2 frees); S McCarthy, L Hayes, C Sigerson, F Keating (0-1 each).

Galway: F Ryan; S Healy, R Black, D Higgins; S Gardiner, E Helebert, R Hanniffy; N Hanniffy, C Hickey; S Rabbitte, C Dolan, A Keane; N McPeake, A Donoghue, A O’Reilly.

Subs: S Corcoran for McPeake (40); KA Porter for O’Reilly (63); J Hughes for Rabbitte (64).

Cork: A Lee; M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; P Mackey, L Tracey, I O’Regan; S McCarthy, L Hayes; C Sigerson, F Keating, C Healy; O Cahalane, S McCartan, A O’Connor.

Subs: E Murphy for Sigerson (44); O Cronin for Healy (45); A Healy for O’Regan (48); C Finn for O Cahalane (50).

Referee: J Heffernan (Wexford).