Late, late O'Brien winner gives Clare minors last-gasp victory

Munster MHC Round 3

Clare 0-20 Waterford 1-16

A late, late winner from Mark O'Brien edged the Clare minors past Waterford after a dramatic finish in Dungarvan.

In a game of two halves, the Déise rallied from nine points down to level it up three minutes into injury time with a goal from Conor Tobin. Half time substitute Colm Hartley lifted the Waterford crowd and the team with ten points (seven frees, two from play and a 65) but James O'Connor's side fell agonisingly short and exited the Munster championship.

Michael Collins got three crucial second half points and four in total as Clare put their second win on the board. Rock-solid full back Ronan Keane and long range free taker James Hegarty also impressed.

"We made hard work of it," Banner boss Brian O'Connell admitted afterwards.

"Delighted the way we responded right at the death to have the composure to put that last ball over the bar."

O'Connell's charges welcome Cork to Sixmilebridge on Tuesday night.

A stop-start first half featured 22 frees. Mark O'Brien nailed four for the visitors while centre back James Hegarty sent over three from distance as wind assisted Clare led 12-4 at the break.

The Banner raced eight points up after seventeen minutes. O'Brien converted three frees while Hegarty, Jack Mescall, Michael Collins, Michael Power and Oige Fanning also raised white flags. Waterford played with Cathal O'Sullivan as the seventh defender but Clare looked more comfortable working the ball through the lines.

It took the home team 19 minutes to open their account through a David Comerford free. The Déise number nine nailed four in the first half.

Hegarty hit two more bombs from his own half as the Banner reached the dressing rooms eight points to the good.

Waterford boss James O'Connor made a triple substitution at the break as he introduced Colm Hartley, Sean Kelly and Cormac Deevy. Hartley made an immediate impact as he fired over a free from between his own 45 and 65. The Ballygunner man punched the air when he shot Waterford's first from play on 38 minutes (0-14 to 0-7).

Michael Collins replied with a Clare point from a tight angle.

Ronan Keane then made a goal saving block on Déise captain Sean Mackey. Hartley converted the subsequent 65. The Waterford sub struck another free before Leon Lannon saved from O'Brien.

Hartley missed a sitter in front of the posts but he made amends with two more massive frees. Mackey also pointed from play to leave just a goal between them with eleven minutes remaining (0-15 to 0-12). Collins silenced the home crowd with another crucial single for Clare. O'Brien made it 17-12 but the hosts weren't finished yet.

Three more Hartley points, including a mighty effort from midfield, cut the gap to one entering injury time.

An action packed four minutes followed. O'Brien missed a free for Clare but Harry Doherty and Collins handed them a three point cushion.

Conor Tobin lifted the roof off the stand when he whipped home but Brian O'Connell's team kept their composure and O'Brien split the posts. There was still time for Hartley to try a long range effort but it didn't have the distance.

Scorers for Waterford: C Hartley 0-10 (7fs, 1 65), D Comerford 0-5 (5fs), C Tobin 1-0, S Mackey 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: M O'Brien 0-7 (6fs), J Hegarty (4fs), M Collins 0-4 each, O Fanning, S Arthur, J Mescall, M Power, H Doherty 0-1 each.

Waterford: L Lannon; L Lynch, D Ryan, T Ahern; E Barry, C O'Sullivan, E Burke; P Power, D Comerford; A Regan, S Mackey, C Tobin; C Lineen, G Power, C Carroll.

Subs: S Kelly for Lineen (HT), C Deevy for Burke (HT), C Hartley for Regan (HT), A Hickey for Carroll (52), M Power for Hartley (Blood, 59).

Clare: M Sheedy; E Gunning, R Keane, E Carey; M O'Halloran, J Hegarty, J Moylan; J Mescall, R Kilroy; S Arthur, F Hegarty, M Collins; M Power, M O'Brien, O Fanning.

Subs: E Mulcahy for Arthur (45), H Doherty for F Hegarty (49), M O'Connor for Kilroy (55), E Begley for Power (57).

Referee: P Carroll (Tipperary).