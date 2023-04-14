GAA weekend previews: Fermanagh aiming to shock Derry in Ulster quarter-final

SATURDAY

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Fermanagh v Derry, Enniskillen, 5pm (J McQuillan, Cavan): Even Fermanagh's Sean Quigley admitted in an interview this week that, if he were a neutral, he wouldn't give Fermanagh a chance. Derry are reigning champions, were recently promoted to Division 1 and, just for good measure, have the former Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher on the line for them. Still, All-Stars Conor Glass and Chrissy McKaigue have had recent fitness concerns. And Fermanagh had a strong league themselves, securing promotion to Division 3. It would be a shock but a Fermanagh win isn't out of the question in Enniskillen.

Verdict: Derry.

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 final: Kerry v Galway, Croke Park, 5pm (J. Murphy, Carlow): Kerry operated in Division 2 just last year but also went on to contest the All-Ireland final. They beat Galway 3-11 to 0-17 in Round 7 to finish top of Division 1. Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh hit 2-3 for Kerry in that game. Even without AFLW duo Paris McCarthy and Julie O'Sullivan, and last year's final hero Danielle O'Leary who is injured, Ni Mhuircheartaigh could tip the scales.

Verdict: Kerry

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 final: Armagh v Laois, Croke Park, 3pm (G Chapman, Sligo): With seven wins from seven in their group, Armagh are strong favourites to make up for last year's final defeat to Kerry. Powered on by attackers Aimee Mackin and captain Kelly Mallon, and with AFLW star Blaithin Mackin onboard, they shot 16 goals in those games though only beat Laois 0-10 to 0-5 in Round 5.

Verdict: Armagh.

Tyrone's Ronan McNamee is congratulated by Mattie Donnelly after scoring a point. Pic: ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

SUNDAY

Ulster SFC quarter-final Tyrone v Monaghan, Omagh, 4pm (N Cullen, Fermanagh): A repeat of the 2021 Ulster final at Croke Park, which Tyrone won by a point. The Red Hands more recently put 2-15 on the board and had eight points to spare when they beat Monaghan in the league four weeks ago. Monaghan bounced back by beating a weakened Mayo team to stay in Division 1 but if Tyrone are fully tuned in, they can grind out another win. They finished the league strongly with wins over Kerry, Monaghan and Armagh and have home advantage. It'll be a slog but they should get there.

Verdict: Tyrone

Joe McDonagh Cup, Round 2 Kildare v Offaly, Hawkfield, 2pm (M Kennedy, Tipperary): A couple of thousand watched Offaly beat Kildare by a point in the Division 2A league final two weeks ago. Kildare's training centre will be under pressure if the same amount turn up again. Offaly had a big Round 1 win over Laois. Kildare leaked 5-23 to Carlow.

Verdict: Offaly.

Kerry v Carlow, Tralee, 2pm (K Jordan, Tipperary): Paddy Boland was on fire with a hat-trick of goals last weekend in Carlow's five-goal drubbing of Kildare. Kerry, the only team to have featured in every McDonagh Cup campaign, had their own big win over Down.

Verdict: Kerry.

Laois v Down, Portlaoise, 3pm (T Gleeson, Dublin)

Even after suffering relegation from Division 1 of the league, and losing to Offaly last weekend, Laois should be too strong for Division 2A outfit Down who struggled at home to Kerry in Round 1.

Verdict: Laois.

Very Camogie League, Division 1A, final: Cork v Galway, Croke Park, 1.50pm (J Heffernan)

The second of three meetings between the two counties in a matter of weeks. Galway beat Cork by a point in the last round of the league to reach the decider. They also beat Cork in last year's final, as well as in the 2021 All-Ireland final. The counties will meet again in the first round of the Championship. Cork, beaten All-Ireland finalists last year, clearly won't lack motivation. They have Orla Cronin back while ex-captain Sarah Dervan has returned to the Galway panel.

Verdict: Galway.

Very Camogie League, Division 2A, final: Kerry v Meath, Croke Park, 12pm (B Kearney)

Kerry won by a goal when the teams met in the group in February, 1-12 to 0-12.

Verdict: Kerry

Division 2B, final: Cork v Kilkenny, Clonmel Commercials, 3pm (K Collins): Hard to look beyond a Cork side that won all their group games, including an eight-point dismantling of Kilkenny.

Verdict: Cork.

Very Camogie League, Division 3B, final Antrim v Clare, Clane, 2pm (E Loughnane)

Clare topped the group and hit Offaly for 5-21 last weekend.

Verdict: Clare

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 final: Clare v Kildare, Parnell Park, 4pm (S Coyle, Donegal)

Clare were relegated from Division 2 last year but have the chance to bounce back at the first attempt. Diane O'Hora's table topping Kildare beat Clare 0-9 to 0-7 in Round 3.

Verdict: Kildare

Division 4 final: Antrim v Leitrim, Parnell Park, 2pm (J Murphy, Cork)

Antrim were Division 4 runners-up in 2014, 2016 and 2019 and will hope that it’s a case of fourth time lucky against Leitrim, who are gearing up for a third Division 4 Final, following defeat in 2021 and victory in 2010.

Verdict: Antrim