Kerry minor manager O’Sullivan calls for Kerry to enter team into Harty Cup

Kerry minor hurling manager Jerome O’Sullivan has advocated for Kerry to enter a team into the Harty Cup.

O'Sullivan said that in order for the county to become competitive at the minor and under-20 grades, a combined Kerry schools side needs to play in the Harty Cup, the Munster A colleges competition.

His Kerry minor team recently suffered three heavy losses to tier-one sides Wexford, Offaly and Dublin in the Leinster minor hurling championship.

“I think it’s time that a discussion should take place on the possibilities of a combined Kerry schools team be allowed play in the Harty Cup. Schools in Leinster for example like Offaly, Dublin and Wexford have been allowed enter the A Colleges hurling competitions as a combination and look at the success it has been.

"I think with lots of lads now doing transition year and not finishing the Leaving Cert until they are 18, means that there should be an opportunity for a combined Kerry schools team in the Harty Cup and it should be looked at," O’Sullivan explained.

O'Sullivan, who played with the Kerry senior hurlers for over a decade said that it was tried once before when the likes of Padraig Boyle and Daniel Collins were playing and despite not winning games, it showed the players the standard required.

“I think it’s time it was revisited.

“Let Tralee CBS, Mercy Mounthawk and Causeway play in their own competitions so as to protect their school's identity. I think it is a discussion that should be had anyway and while I don’t know the logistics of it for the schools but with so many lads doing TY now compared to ten years ago, I think it’s a definite runner.

"If the powers that be are serious about improving the tier two counties, this would be a massive boost to underage hurling in Kerry.

"If Offaly and Wexford can do it, then why not Kerry and at least let the discussions start among the powers that be," he concluded.

Meanwhile, former Limerick All Ireland-winning goalkeeper Barry Hennessy has taken over as manager of Lixnaw.

Hennessy was on the sidelines last Friday night when they were narrowly defeated by Abbeydorney on a 0-17 to 0-15 scoreline.

The four-time All-Ireland medal winner retired from intercounty hurling at the end of the 2022 campaign.

Elsewhere, Mikey Boyle will miss Kerry’s crucial Joe McDonagh Cup game next Sunday at home to Carlow, while both Padraig Boyle and Jason Diggins, who were excluded from the trip to Down last Saturday - are back in with the panel.