Down into Ulster final after defeating Monaghan 

Down 1-17 Monaghan 1-9

The flashy white boots of Down Corner forward Oisín Savage will give Monaghan opponents nightmares for years to come as the home side reached this year's Eirgrid Ulster Under 20 final.

Despite the wind advantage the visitors had no answer to the Loughlinisland man as he was rampant in the decisive opening half against the elements.

The 20th minute goal, Savage half volleyed home will also live long in the memory. Funnily enough the in-form forward volleyed over a point moments earlier. A sign of things to come and his sky high confidence.

With 14 on his back, Stephen Mooney is one for the future for the Farney men, his placed efforts out of his hands were judged to perfection and importantly kept Paul Curran’s side in faint touching distance trailing 1-10 to 0-5 at the interval.

Odhran Murdock’s aerial dominance was also a standout along with early first half substitute Jamie Doran finished out the game four. Doran came in for captain Ryan Magill and manager Conor Laverty will have a headache to configure for the final.

Down eased off upon the resumption with umpteen replacements with a look ahead to the final in a fortnight's time against Derry.

However, Monaghan had several goal chances in the finish that could have been costly. Mooney did hammer home but Monaghan created at least six close goal scoring chances.

Scorers for Down: O Savage 1-7 (5f), J Doran 0-4, O Murdock and J Morgan 0-2 each, E Lougran and H Magill 0-1 each

Scorers for Monaghan: S Mooney 1-4 (3f, 1m), C Conlon (f), N Rice, D McCahey, C Eccles and D Byrne 0-1 each

DOWN: O Treacy; F McAvoy, P McCarthy, F Murdock; T Hardy, R Magill, J Kelly; O Murdock, T McCarroll; T Ryan, O Cunningham, H Magill; O Savage, J Morgan, C Rodgers.

SUBS: J Doran for Magill (9) A Cole for Kelly (42), S Carr for Murdock (45), E Loughran for Savage (46), Z Murdock for Rodgers (46).

MONAGHAN: D Croarkin; L Kelly, N Meehan, H McDonald; C Reilly, D Byrne, M Hamill; S Treanor, M McPhillips; R Duffy, S Mooney, C Eccles; D Mee, D McCahey, C Conlon.

SUBS: J Slevin for Meehan (28) B Walker for Treanor (ht), N Rice for Mee (ht), C Hughes for Byrne (39), T Hughes for Kelly (48), L Martin for McPhillips (Blood 58).

Referee: S Murphy (Armagh)