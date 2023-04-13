O'Connor hoping to end Cork League title drought

Cork captain Amy O'Connor has insisted that familiarity hasn't bred any sort of contempt when it comes to their regular meetings with Galway.

The counties will meet at Croke Park on Sunday in a repeat of last year's Very Camogie National League top flight decider.

Galway came out on top a year ago, as they did when the sides met in the 2021 All-Ireland final, while more recently the westerners beat Cork by a point in the final round of group games to secure this weekend's final place.

They will meet again in early June in the first round of the Championship when they clash in a Group 1 opener.

From O'Connor's point of view, it is a healthy rivalry that has helped to develop both counties.

"I think it's really important to meet teams like Galway often," said four-time All-Ireland winner O'Connor. "They're a quality side, they're really tactically aware and they pose questions of you that other opposition maybe might not, and I think you learn from that. By playing against a quality team like that, you pick up so much. They're really physically fit and just a big team in terms of their strength. So it'll only benefit us playing quality games like that."

That one-point loss to Galway late last month was Cork's only reversal of the campaign.

"I think we're in a good place," said O'Connor. "We've added quite a bit of our panel this year. We have young, fresh talent coming in and then we obviously have our experienced people in as well. We're working hard on the pitch and working on different things in training. Some things will work and others won't but, as I said, we tend to learn a lot about ourselves after playing Galway so this weekend will be a challenge for us."

Cork haven't won a league title since 2013 and O'Connor admitted that ending that near decade long barren streak is a big motivation.

"I think there's only maybe two players on our panel that actually have a league medal so it's definitely something we're going after," said O'Connor.

"Ultimately the goal at the end of the year is an All-Ireland but we'd love to win the league. Very have put in a huge effort over the last number of years, so it's a big competition. The games are quality. Cork against Galway on Sunday, hopefully that will be the same. Hopefully we can get people in to watch these types of quality games and then push on for the Championship."

Orla Cronin's return tempered some of the disappointment of losing to Galway late last month in that group encounter.

"Orla is back, she has been training over the last couple of weeks," said O'Connor. "She had picked up a couple of injuries but she's on the mend now. She's flying it in training which is brilliant. Everyone knows what a quality player Orla is so it will only benefit us having her back."