O'Connor hoping to end Cork League title drought

Cork haven't won a league title since 2013 and captain Amy O'Connor admitted that ending that near decade long barren streak is a big motivation.
O'Connor hoping to end Cork League title drought

HIGH FLYER: Cork’s Amy O’Connor at the preview of Sunday’s Very National Camogie League Final. Pic: Dan Sheridan, Inpho

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 08:47
Paul Keane

Cork captain Amy O'Connor has insisted that familiarity hasn't bred any sort of contempt when it comes to their regular meetings with Galway.

The counties will meet at Croke Park on Sunday in a repeat of last year's Very Camogie National League top flight decider.

Galway came out on top a year ago, as they did when the sides met in the 2021 All-Ireland final, while more recently the westerners beat Cork by a point in the final round of group games to secure this weekend's final place.

They will meet again in early June in the first round of the Championship when they clash in a Group 1 opener.

From O'Connor's point of view, it is a healthy rivalry that has helped to develop both counties.

"I think it's really important to meet teams like Galway often," said four-time All-Ireland winner O'Connor. "They're a quality side, they're really tactically aware and they pose questions of you that other opposition maybe might not, and I think you learn from that. By playing against a quality team like that, you pick up so much. They're really physically fit and just a big team in terms of their strength. So it'll only benefit us playing quality games like that."

That one-point loss to Galway late last month was Cork's only reversal of the campaign.

"I think we're in a good place," said O'Connor. "We've added quite a bit of our panel this year. We have young, fresh talent coming in and then we obviously have our experienced people in as well. We're working hard on the pitch and working on different things in training. Some things will work and others won't but, as I said, we tend to learn a lot about ourselves after playing Galway so this weekend will be a challenge for us."

Cork haven't won a league title since 2013 and O'Connor admitted that ending that near decade long barren streak is a big motivation.

"I think there's only maybe two players on our panel that actually have a league medal so it's definitely something we're going after," said O'Connor.

"Ultimately the goal at the end of the year is an All-Ireland but we'd love to win the league. Very have put in a huge effort over the last number of years, so it's a big competition. The games are quality. Cork against Galway on Sunday, hopefully that will be the same. Hopefully we can get people in to watch these types of quality games and then push on for the Championship."

Orla Cronin's return tempered some of the disappointment of losing to Galway late last month in that group encounter.

"Orla is back, she has been training over the last couple of weeks," said O'Connor. "She had picked up a couple of injuries but she's on the mend now. She's flying it in training which is brilliant. Everyone knows what a quality player Orla is so it will only benefit us having her back."

More in this section

Brian Gavin 4/9/2016 Gavin: Significant investment required to stop further top level match officials walking
Dublin GAA Championship Launch with AIG McCarthy: Division 2 participation won't hinder Dublin's All-Ireland charge
Tipperary v Waterford - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Tipperary boss Fitzgerald believes U20 format is a 'disgrace'
<p>FAMILIAR FOE: Team captain Amy O'Connor (St Vincents), Cork in action on the forward line in the Very Camogie League Division 1A game, Cork vs Clare at Pairc Uí Rinn. Pic: Larry Cummins.</p>

Amy O'Connor: Decade-long barren streak a big motivating factor

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd