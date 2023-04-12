Kildare and Dublin top their Leinster MFC groups

Kildare and Dublin are sitting pretty at the head of their respective Leinster MFC groups following back to back wins.

Kildare built on their impressive opening round win over Offaly by demolishing Longford 1-9 to 0-3 at Pearse Park.

The Lilies led by two points at half-time and dominated the second-half, outscoring the hosts by 1-5 to 0-1 in that period to win with plenty to spare.

Jack McCabe struck the Kildare goal eight minutes into the second-half while Ben Ryan and free-taker Joey Cunningham stretched the lead with points.

The result leaves Kildare top of Group 1 on four points, two ahead of Offaly who picked up a dramatic 2-10 to 0-9 win over Laois.

Offaly trailed by 0-1 to 0-6 at half-time but bossed the second-half with goals from Robert Carney and Fionn Carney.

Holders Dublin, who beat Kildare in last year's Leinster final, had to come from behind in Group 2 to claim a 2-9 to 0-11 win over Meath.

The Dubs, fresh off their Round 1 win over Louth, got a great start with a fourth minute Paddy Curry goal but only added one more point in the half, also from the Ballyboden talent.

Hosts Meath led 0-5 to 1-1 at the interval with John Harkin and Pat Crawley registering a brace of points each.

But Dublin's second goal, scored by Noah Byrne early in the second-half, put them into a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Lenny Cahill, Senan Ryan and Joshua Young added eye-catching scores for the Blues who led by six before late Meath points from Andrew Gormley and Cian Commons.

Louth picked up their first win of the campaign when they beat Westmeath 2-13 to 0-7, leaving Westmeath pointless at the foot of Group 2.

Adam Gillespie finished with 1-5 for Louth and hit the early goal that helped them to lead by 1-5 to 0-4 at half-time.

Cormac McKeown and Ciaran McGinty were excellent for the Wee County too.

Meanwhile, in the three-team Group 3, it remains all to play for after Wicklow's 0-10 to 0-7 win over Wexford, leaving those teams level on two points each - though Wicklow still have to play rock bottom Carlow.

With one round of group games to go, all but the bottom placed teams will advance to either the provincial semi-finals, quarter-finals or preliminary quarter-finals.